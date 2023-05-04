Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Mr. Kerala Praveen Nath’s Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Transgender and Former Mr. Kerala Praveen Nath Dies by Suicide

It was a tragic day for the LGBTQ+ community when news of the suicide of transgender and former Mr. Kerala, Praveen Nath, surfaced. The incident took place in his native place, Palakkad Elavancheri Karingulam, where he was found dead in his room after ingesting poison. The body has been taken to Thrissur Medical College for post-mortem.

Praveen Nath had tied the knot with his partner, Rishana, earlier this year, and the couple had been the talk of the town. However, it was reported that the couple had a disagreement, and after some time, Rishana had filed a complaint accusing Praveen of harassment. The incident had caught the attention of the media, and since then, Praveen was subjected to cyberbullying and online harassment.

The reports suggested that the news of his alleged harassment had affected Praveen mentally, and he was struggling to cope with the backlash. The social media posts made by him and his friends pointed towards the possibility that the online trolling had a significant impact on his mental health. In a post, Praveen had mentioned that he had been subjected to severe cyberbullying and that it had pushed him to the brink of suicide.

Praveen Nath was not just a transgender activist, but he was also a bodybuilder and a model. He had won the Mr. Kerala title in 2021 and had also competed in the national-level bodybuilding competition held in Mumbai. Praveen had become an icon of sorts in the LGBTQ+ community, and his death has come as a significant blow to the community.

The incident has once again brought to light the issue of online harassment and cyberbullying. The LGBTQ+ community has always been at the receiving end of hate speech and discrimination, and the situation has only worsened with the rise of social media. The anonymity provided by the internet has made it easier for people to spew hate speech and harass others without fear of consequences.

The need of the hour is to create a safe and inclusive environment for the LGBTQ+ community. It is essential to educate people about the rights of the community and to promote acceptance and tolerance. The government needs to take strict action against those who indulge in online harassment and cyberbullying.

Praveen Nath’s death is a tragedy, and it highlights the need for greater awareness and sensitivity towards the LGBTQ+ community. It is time for us to come together and work towards creating a society that is free from discrimination and hate. We need to create a world where everyone is accepted for who they are, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation.

In conclusion, Praveen Nath’s death has left a void in the LGBTQ+ community, and it is up to us to ensure that such incidents do not happen again. We need to create a safe and inclusive environment for everyone, where people can live without fear of discrimination and hate. It is time for us to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community and work towards a better and more accepting world.

