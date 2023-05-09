Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Mumbai Mayor and senior Shiv Sena leader Vishwanath Mahadeshwar passed away on Tuesday night due to a severe heart attack. He was 63 years old. His mortal remains were kept at Raje Sambhaji Vidyalaya, Santacruz East, Patel Nagar Service Road for last darshan before the funeral procession left for the crematorium at Teachers Colony. Mahadeshwar served as the Mayor of Mumbai Municipal Corporation from 2017 to 2019. His sudden demise has left the Thackeray group in mourning.

Mahadeshwar had been in his village for the past week and returned to Mumbai just four days before his death. According to his close colleagues, he was immediately admitted to V N Desai Hospital when he started feeling unwell, but he died while undergoing treatment due to a heart attack. His daughter, who went to wish him a happy wedding anniversary, found him lying unconscious and was taken to the hospital where he died during treatment.

Mahadeshwar’s political journey was remarkable, having been elected as a corporator in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation in 2002. He was known as one of the most highly educated corporators in Mumbai and served as the Chairman of the Education Committee. In 2017, he was elected as the Mayor of Mumbai and also chaired the Standing Committee. He faced defeat from Bandra East constituency in the 2019 assembly elections, where party chief Uddhav Thackeray resides.

During the Mahavikas Aaghadi government, Mahadeshwar was arrested in the case of beating up BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. He played an important role during the Andheri assembly by-election and made special efforts to approve the resignation of Rituja Latke from the municipality. While Latke’s resignation was not accepted, the name of Vishwanath Mahadeshwar was also discussed for the Andheri East by-election.

Mahadeshwar’s death is a big loss for the Thackeray group, with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and other Shiv Sainiks attending his funeral. His colleagues and political peers have expressed their condolences and sadness at the news of his passing. Anil Parab, a colleague in the department and former mayor of Mumbai Municipal Corporation, said that Mahadeshwar’s death was very sad and that he had worked as an academic member of Shiv Sena in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation for many years. He had successfully managed the career of Mayor of Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

In conclusion, Vishwanath Mahadeshwar’s sudden death has left a void in the political arena and the hearts of his colleagues, peers, and supporters. His contributions and leadership will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire many in the years to come. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

News Source : Insight Minutes

Source Link :Vishwanath Mahadeshwar Death: Former Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar passed away/