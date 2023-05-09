Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar passes away on wedding anniversary

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Vishwanath Mahadeshwar Death: Mumbai Mourns the Loss of Former Mayor

He was in the village last week. It has been four days since Vishwanath Mahadeshwar came to Mumbai from there. Last night when he started feeling unwell, he was immediately admitted to V N Desai Hospital.

The news of Vishwanath Mahadeshwar’s death has shocked the city of Mumbai. The former mayor of Mumbai Municipal Corporation passed away on Tuesday, 16th February 2021, at the age of 76.

A Political Career Spanning Over Four Decades

Vishwanath Mahadeshwar was a prominent leader of the Shiv Sena party in Maharashtra. He started his political career as a member of the party’s student wing, the Bharatiya Vidyarthi Sena, in the 1970s.

Over the years, he rose through the ranks of the party and became a member of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation in 1992. He was elected as the mayor of Mumbai in 2017, and served in the position for two years.

During his tenure as the mayor, Mahadeshwar focused on improving the city’s infrastructure and sanitation facilities. He also worked towards providing better healthcare and education facilities to the citizens of Mumbai.

A Tribute to the Former Mayor

The news of Vishwanath Mahadeshwar’s death has been met with an outpouring of grief from the citizens of Mumbai, as well as from political leaders across the state.

Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the leader of the Shiv Sena party, expressed his condolences to Mahadeshwar’s family and friends. He praised the former mayor for his dedication to public service and his contributions to the city of Mumbai.

Other political leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party, also paid tribute to Mahadeshwar and his achievements.

The citizens of Mumbai have also taken to social media to express their sorrow at the loss of the former mayor. Many have praised him for his efforts to improve the city’s infrastructure and provide better services to the people.

A Legacy to Remember

Vishwanath Mahadeshwar’s death has left a void in the political landscape of Mumbai. However, his legacy of public service and dedication to the people of the city will continue to inspire future generations.

As the city mourns the loss of the former mayor, it is important to remember the values that he stood for. Mahadeshwar’s contributions to the city of Mumbai will not be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to live on.

Rest in peace, Vishwanath Mahadeshwar.

