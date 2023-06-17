Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Nassau Judge Edward McCabe Passes Away at 90

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Edward G. McCabe Sr.: An Exemplary Career in Public Service

Edward G. McCabe Sr. was a distinguished public servant who dedicated his life to serving the people of New York. Spanning three decades, his career in public service included town and county legal positions and judgeships, including a six-year tenure as the chief administrative judge of the Nassau County court system. He passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the age of 90, due to congestive heart failure while in hospice care in Melville.

McCabe was born in Woodhaven, Queens, and graduated from Brooklyn Preparatory High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Fordham University and his law degree from New York Law School. He served in the Army in the late 1950s and early ’60s, and later as a reservist in the Air National Guard. In 1959, he married Marilyn, and they moved to New Hyde Park in 1962, where they remained.

Before his service on the bench, McCabe served as county attorney for Nassau County and town attorney for North Hempstead, and earlier as an assistant district attorney for Nassau. He was first elected as a state Supreme Court justice in 1985 and reelected in 1999. After serving as chief administrative judge from 1997 to 2003, he was appointed presiding justice of the Appellate Term of the New York State Supreme Court for the Second Judicial Department, Ninth and Tenth Judicial Districts.

McCabe was always known as “judge,” even after leaving the bench. Michael Sahn, managing member of the law firm Sahn Ward Braff Koblenz PLLC in Uniondale, where McCabe went to work after retiring in 2009, said, “He earned the title in every respect. He was very sharp. He had a great legal mind. He had incredible energy, and he was the type of person—he was never ready to retire. He could’ve continued to serve on the bench but for the regulations that required his retirement in New York State.”

McCabe’s insightful tenure as a leader of the court system in Nassau was widely acknowledged. He instituted various programs, including bringing developmentally delayed children into the courthouse and mammography screening for jurors at the courthouse, and other health care screenings. Sahn said, “He was much more than just a judge. Over at the courthouse, he was a great leader.”

McCabe was a very strong leader, according to his son, Edward G. McCabe Jr. of Bay Shore, who is an attorney. He was “very persuasive with people” and an “artful administrator.” McCabe earned many accolades, including being named “man of the year” by several organizations, including the Catholic Lawyers Association, the Nassau Lawyers Association, and the Nassau County Judicial Committee on Women in the Courts.

McCabe’s legacy of public service will be remembered by all those who knew him. His wife, Marilyn, survives him, along with his daughter Patricia Cummings of Mooresville, North Carolina; two other sons, Andrew McCabe of Patchogue and Matthew McCabe of Old Greenwich, Connecticut; and nine grandchildren. The wake will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at New Hyde Park Funeral Home on Lakeview Road, New Hyde Park. A funeral Mass will be said at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Notre Dame Church in New Hyde Park. Burial will follow at Mount Saint Mary Cemetery in Flushing, Queens.

Edward G. McCabe Sr. was an extraordinary public servant who left an indelible mark on the lives of New Yorkers. His exemplary career in public service will continue to inspire future generations of leaders, lawyers, and administrators.

News Source : Olivia Winslow

Source Link :Edward McCabe, former chief administrative judge in Nassau, dies at 90/