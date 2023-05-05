Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former NBA Exec Lance Blanks Passes at 56

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former NBA Player and Executive Lance Blanks Dies at 56

Former professional basketball player and executive Lance Blanks passed away on May 3, 2022, in Dallas at the age of 56. The National Basketball Association (NBA) confirmed his death in a press release. Blanks had a successful career in basketball, both as a player and an executive.

Blanks played college basketball at the University of Virginia and the University of Texas before being selected by the Detroit Pistons in the 1990 NBA draft. He played for the Pistons and the Minnesota Timberwolves for three seasons before playing overseas for another seven years.

After retiring from playing, Blanks transitioned to a career in basketball management. He held various front-office jobs, including scout for the San Antonio Spurs, assistant general manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers, general manager for the Phoenix Suns, and scout for the Los Angeles Clippers. Additionally, he worked as an analyst for ESPN and as a commentator for the Longhorn Network.

Blanks was on a scouting trip when he passed away, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Blanks was known for his dedication and passion for basketball. He was highly respected in the basketball community, and his death has been mourned by many. Former Pistons teammate Joe Dumars said, “It’s been a privilege to have called him one of my closest friends. I’m eternally grateful for all the support he has shown me throughout the years. His legacy will be carried on, not only by his family, but by all those whose lives he touched for the better.”

Blanks is survived by his mother Clarice, brother Sidney Jr., the mother of his two daughters, Renee, his daughters, Riley and Bryn, and granddaughter, Isabel. His family has expressed their deep sorrow for his passing and their commitment to carrying on his legacy.

“The love I have for him is simply immeasurable,” Riley Blanks Reed said in a statement. “He carried his family and friends on his selfless shoulders, and he was the wisest man I’ll ever know. The path ahead is dark without him, but he once told me that he trusted my sister and me to carry the torch of our family’s legacy. And we will.”

Blanks’ death is a great loss for the basketball community. He will be remembered for his contributions to the sport and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of basketball players and executives.

News Source : David Matthews

Source Link :Lance Blanks, ex-NBA player and executive, dead at 56 – New York Daily News/