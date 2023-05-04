Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former NBA Executive Lance Blanks Passes Away at 56

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lance Blanks, Former University of Texas Star and NBA Executive, Dies at 56

Lance Blanks, a former University of Texas basketball star and the 1985 Texas Mr. Basketball while playing for McCollough (now The Woodlands) High School, died on Wednesday in Dallas, the NBA announced on Thursday. He was 56.

Blanks helped lead Texas to the 1990 Elite Eight as part of the BMW backcourt with Travis Mays and Joey Wright and was a first-round pick of the Detroit Pistons. A 6-4 guard, he played three NBA seasons before playing three seasons in Europe.

Blanks had a long career as an NBA executive, working as a scout for the San Antonio Spurs, assistant general manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and general manager for the Phoenix Suns. He worked most recently as a scout for the Los Angeles Clippers.

A Legacy of Light

“Lance was a light for all those who knew him. It’s been a privilege to have called him one of my closest friends,” NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars, the Pistons Hall of Fame guard, said in a statement. “I’m eternally grateful for all the support he has shown me throughout the years. His legacy will be carried on, not only by his family, but by all those whose lives he touched for the better. You will be dearly missed, brother.”

Lance is survived by his mother Clarice, brother Sidney Jr., the mother of his two daughters, Renee, his daughters, Riley and Bryn, and granddaughter, Isabel. He is pre-deceased by his father, Sidney “Sugar Bear” Blanks Sr., a former NFL running back for the Houston Oilers and New England Patriots. Blanks Sr. was the first African American to receive a football scholarship in Texas at Texas A&I.

A Life Well-Lived

Blanks’ basketball career was marked by a fierce determination and an unrelenting work ethic. He was known for his athleticism and his ability to elevate his game in critical moments. Off the court, he was beloved by his family, friends, and colleagues for his kindness, his generosity, and his unwavering support.

Plans for a celebration of life will be announced. No information was included about a cause of death.

As the basketball world mourns the loss of Lance Blanks, we remember him not just as an accomplished athlete and executive, but as a man who left an indelible mark on all those who knew him. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched, and he will be deeply missed.

News Source : Jonathan Feigen

Source Link :Lance Blanks, former Texas star and NBA executive, dies at 56/