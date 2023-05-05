Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former NBA player and exec Lance Blanks dies at 56

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former NBA Star Lance Blanks Passes Away at 56

The basketball world is in mourning following the news that former NBA star and front office executive, Lance Blanks, has passed away at the age of 56. Blanks, who played in the NBA for three seasons, was best known for his work off the court as a successful manager and dependable talent scout.

Blanks was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the 1990 NBA Draft and played two seasons with the team before joining the Minnesota Timberwolves for one season. He then spent seven seasons playing internationally before retiring from playing basketball altogether.

However, it was Blanks’ work off the court that truly left a lasting impact on the basketball world. He served as general manager of the Phoenix Suns, assistant general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and worked as a scout for the San Antonio Spurs and, most recently, the Los Angeles Clippers. Additionally, he briefly worked as an ESPN analyst for the Longhorn Network, an affiliate of his alma mater, the University of Texas.

Blanks was known for his selflessness and his ability to bring out the best in those around him. He was a mentor to many young players and executives and was highly respected throughout the league. His legacy will be carried on not only by his family but also by all those whose lives he touched for the better.

In a statement released by the NBA, Joe Dumars, one of Blanks’ former Detroit Pistons teammates and a fellow NBA executive, said, “Lance was a light for all those who knew him. It’s been a privilege to have called him one of my closest friends. I’m eternally grateful for all the support he has shown me throughout the years. His legacy will be carried on, not only by his family, but by all those whose lives he touched for the better.”

Blanks’ family has not released an official cause of death, but it is understood that he passed away on Wednesday. In a statement released by his daughter, Riley Blanks Reed, she spoke of her father’s selflessness and wisdom, saying, “My dad was my person. He was my teacher, my idol, my best friend. The love I have for him is simply immeasurable. He carried his family and friends on his selfless shoulders and he was the wisest man I’ll ever know. The path ahead is dark without him but he once told me that he trusted my sister and me to carry the torch of our family’s legacy. And we will.”

The basketball community has come together to offer their condolences to Blanks’ family and friends during this difficult time. Tributes have been pouring in from the various teams with whom he was associated, including the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Clippers. Blanks will be deeply missed by all those who knew him, but his legacy will live on for many years to come.

News Source : Paul Rudder

Source Link :Who was former NBA player and exec Lance Blanks who passed away at 56-years-old?/