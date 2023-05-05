Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former NBA player and executive Lance Blanks, 56, passes away: Tributes pour in

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lance Blank, Former NBA Player, Passes Away at Age 56

The sudden and unexpected death of Lance Blanks, a well-known former professional basketball player, has left people devastated and searching for answers. Blanks, who played for the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves, passed away at the age of 56, leaving behind his partner, Renee, and daughter, Riley Blanks, who runs her own business.

Lance Blanks’ Career

Blanks was a highly respected basketball player and coach. After completing college, he was selected for the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the 1990 NBA draft. He played for both the Pistons and Timberwolves, before retiring and moving to Europe to continue playing. Blanks later became a coach for the San Antonio Spurs, where he trained for four seasons. He was also an analyst for ESPN and was honored in the Longhorns Hall of Honor in 2007.

Details of Lance Blanks’ Death

The cause of Blanks’ death has not been officially announced by his family. At the time of his death, Blanks was living with his partner, Renee, who is understandably devastated by his loss. Blanks’ daughter, Riley, who was trained by him, is also heartbroken and describes her father as an inspiration.

Family and Friends Mourn the Loss

Blanks’ sudden death has left his family and friends in shock and mourning. His mother, Clarice, and father, who received a scholarship in Texas for the first time, are also grieving the loss of their son. Joe, a friend of Blanks, expressed his sadness online, stating that he will miss Blanks’ help and the role he played in his life.

Conclusion

Lance Blanks’ death has left the basketball community and his loved ones reeling. While the cause of his death has not been announced, it is clear that he was a beloved and respected figure in both the basketball and coaching worlds. As more information becomes available, we will update the public. Blanks will be missed, but his legacy will live on through the lives he touched during his career.

