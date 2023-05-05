Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former NBA player and executive Lance Blanks dies at 56, tributes pour in

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lance Blanks: The Sudden Death of a Professional Basketball Player

The basketball world was rocked by the news of Lance Blanks’ sudden death at the age of 56. The former professional basketball player was known for his impressive career in the NBA and his coaching stint with the San Antonio Spurs. However, the cause behind his death remains unknown, leaving fans and loved ones mourning for his loss.

Who Was Lance Blanks?

Lance Blanks was a former American professional basketball player who played for the Detroit Pistons and the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was drafted in the second round of the 1990 NBA draft. Before his retirement, he also played several seasons in Europe. After his playing career, Blanks went on to coach the San Antonio Spurs for four seasons.

Blanks was a beloved figure in the basketball community, and his sudden death has left many in shock and sadness.

The Life of Lance Blanks

Blanks was born in Del Rio, Texas, and completed his college education before being drafted by the Detroit Pistons. He was a dedicated athlete and a passionate coach, inspiring many with his work ethic and determination.

Blanks was also a family man and was living with his partner, Renee, at the time of his death. He was survived by his mother, Clarice, and his daughter, Riley Blanks, who runs her own business called Woke Beauty. Riley has mentioned that her father was an inspiration to her, and she received training from him. She is also a talented tennis player and has been recognized by her college.

Blanks was also honored in the Longhorns Hall of Honor in 2007 and worked as an analyst for ESPN.

The Cause of Lance Blanks’ Death

The cause behind Lance Blanks’ death remains unknown, leaving many questions unanswered. His family has not announced any details regarding his sudden passing, and there has been no information regarding his poor health before his death.

Blanks was known to be in good health, and his sudden death has left many in shock and disbelief. His family and loved ones are still mourning for his loss, and the basketball community continues to pay tribute to his legacy.

Final Thoughts

Lance Blanks’ sudden death has left a void in the basketball community and has left many grieving for his loss. His impressive career as a player and coach inspired many, and his legacy will continue to live on.

We may never know the cause behind his sudden passing, but his memory and impact on the game will never be forgotten.

Rest in peace, Lance Blanks.

