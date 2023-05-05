Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former NBA Player and Executive Lance Blanks Dies at 56: Tributes Pour In

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lance Blank’s Death: What Happened?

The sudden passing of Lance Blanks, a former professional basketball player, has left many people wondering what happened to him. In this article, we will provide you with more information about his life and the cause of his death.

Lance Blanks’ Life

Lance Blanks was a well-known American former professional basketball player who was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the 1990 NBA draft. He played for the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves before retiring. He then went on to coach the San Antonio Spurs in 2005 for four seasons. He was also an analyst for ESPN.

Blanks was born in Del Rio, Texas, and was survived by his partner, Renee, and his daughter, Riley Blanks. Riley Blanks is a successful businesswoman who owns Woke Beauty and has been recognized for her tennis skills in college.

The Cause of Lance Blanks’ Death

Lance Blanks passed away at the age of 56. The cause of his death is not yet known, and his family has not made an official announcement about it. There has been no information regarding his poor health, and he was known to be living a happy and healthy life with his partner, Renee. His unexpected death has left many people heartbroken.

Blanks’ daughter, Riley, has mentioned that her father was an inspiration to her, and she received training from him. She has also mentioned that he played a significant role in her life, and she will miss him dearly.

Conclusion

Lance Blanks was a respected professional basketball player and coach who made significant contributions to the sport. His sudden death has left his family, friends, and fans in shock and disbelief. We will update you as soon as we get more information about the cause of his death. Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.

