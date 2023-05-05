Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former NBA player and executive Lance Blanks passes away at 56

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former NBA Player and Executive Lance Blanks Dies at 56

DALLAS — Lance Blanks, who played in the NBA for three seasons and later worked as a scout and a front-office executive, has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 56.

Blanks was a former general manager of the Phoenix Suns, an assistant general manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers and a scout for the San Antonio Spurs and most recently the LA Clippers. Blanks also played for the Detroit Pistons, who drafted him in the first round in 1990, and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

\”Lance was a light for all those who knew him,\” said NBA executive Joe Dumars, one of his Detroit teammates. \”It’s been a privilege to have called him one of my closest friends. I’m eternally grateful for all the support he has shown me throughout the years. His legacy will be carried on, not only by his family, but by all those whose lives he touched for the better.\”

Blanks played college basketball at Virginia and Texas, which inducted him into the Longhorns Hall of Honor in 2007. He joined the Longhorn Network as a basketball analyst in 2020.

Blanks’ contributions to the NBA as a player, scout, and executive will not be forgotten. The basketball community mourns his loss and sends condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

News Source : ESPN.com

Source Link :Lance Blanks, former NBA player and executive, dies at 56/