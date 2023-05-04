Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former NBA Player Lance Blanks Dies at 56

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Texas basketball star and Longhorn Network analyst Lance Blanks passes away at 56

The basketball community is mourning the loss of former Texas Longhorns star and Longhorn Network analyst Lance Blanks, who passed away on March 25, 2021, at the age of 56. Blanks was a beloved figure in the basketball world, known for his talent on the court and his insight into the game as an analyst.

Blanks’ Career as a Player

Blanks was born on September 9, 1964, in San Antonio, Texas. He attended John Marshall High School, where he became a standout basketball player. Blanks was named the Texas High School Player of the Year in 1982 and was recruited to play for the University of Texas at Austin.

Blanks played for the Longhorns from 1983 to 1986 and was a key player on the team during his time there. He was a two-time All-Southwest Conference selection and was named the conference’s Player of the Year in 1986. Blanks was also named to the All-American team in 1986.

After his college career, Blanks was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the 1986 NBA Draft. He played for the Pistons for two seasons before being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1988. Blanks played for the Timberwolves for one season before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1989.

Blanks played for the Cavaliers for four seasons and was known for his strong defense and ability to hit clutch shots. He retired from the NBA in 1993.

Blanks’ Career as an Analyst

After retiring from the NBA, Blanks became a basketball analyst, providing commentary on games for various networks. He was known for his insightful analysis and his ability to break down the game for viewers.

In 2011, Blanks joined the Longhorn Network as a basketball analyst. He provided commentary on Texas basketball games and was a regular contributor to the network’s coverage of the sport. Blanks was well-respected by his colleagues and was beloved by Texas basketball fans.

The Legacy of Lance Blanks

Lance Blanks will be remembered as one of the greatest basketball players to come out of the state of Texas. He was a talented athlete who excelled on the court and was a leader on his teams. Blanks was also known for his work as an analyst, where he shared his love and knowledge of the game with viewers around the country.

Blanks’ passing is a great loss to the basketball community. He will be missed by his colleagues, friends, and fans, who will remember him as a kind and generous man who loved the sport of basketball.

