Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former NBA Referee Ted Bernhardt Dies Unexpectedly in Puerto Rico

Former NBA Referee Ted Bernhardt Passes Away Suddenly in Isabela

The basketball world is mourning the loss of Ted Bernhardt, a former NBA referee, who passed away suddenly on Sunday night in Isabela, Puerto Rico, where he lived. The news was confirmed by his friend and former referee, Carlos Tarrats, who spoke to El Nuevo Día.

“It’s devastating news. Apparently, he died of respiratory failure. His partner called me last night to give me the news. I still can’t believe it because we were texting just last night,” Tarrats said.

Bernhardt’s passing comes just weeks after the deaths of two other NBA referees, Tony Brown and Rafa Hernández. Bernhardt, who made Puerto Rico his home, was a beloved figure in the basketball community and is remembered fondly by those who knew him.

“He used to say that he wasn’t from the United States, and that he was a Puerto Rican, from Isabela,” Tarrats recalled. “Ted made Puerto Rico his home, and he was loved by everyone here.”

Bernhardt had a long and distinguished career as a referee, working in the NBA for over two decades. He was known for his fairness and professionalism on the court, and his ability to handle high-pressure situations with ease.

After retiring from officiating, Bernhardt returned to Puerto Rico and continued to be involved in basketball, working in the lower and youth categories. He was passionate about the game and was dedicated to helping young players develop their skills.

Bernhardt’s passing is a great loss to the basketball community, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

