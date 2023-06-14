Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former NC State Commerce Secretary Fain A. Dies at 80

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former North Carolina Commerce Secretary Jim Fain Dies at 80

North Carolina’s former Commerce Secretary Jim Fain has died at the age of 80. Fain played a significant role in attracting companies from the pharmaceutical, financial services, and aviation sectors to the state during the 2000s. He was the primary economic recruiter during Democratic Gov. Mike Easley’s eight years in office and helped overhaul the state’s financial incentives tool to improve North Carolina’s attractiveness to companies looking to build or expand.

Fain was born and raised in Hendersonville, where his family owned the Times-News newspaper. He received his degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and worked as a longtime First Union and Wachovia area bank executive before joining the state Commerce Department in 1999. Fain served as an assistant secretary in Gov. Jim Hunt’s administration before being elevated to Easley’s Cabinet in 2001.

During his time as Commerce Secretary, North Carolina attracted a host of new companies that helped counter the loss of manufacturing and textile jobs overseas. These included Merck in Durham, Honda Jet in Greensboro, and Credit Suisse and Fidelity Investments in the Raleigh-Durham area. Fain was particularly proud of landing a major tenant, aircraft component supplier Spirit AeroSystems, at the Global TransPark in Kinston during Easley’s final year in office.

After leaving the Commerce Department, Fain served as TransPark president briefly and continued as an economic development consultant. He also helped found the North Carolina Coalition for Global Competitiveness in 2013. Fain’s contributions to North Carolina’s economic development were significant, and he played a crucial role in creating the Job Development Investment Grant program that began in 2003 and remains in place today.

Dan Gerlach, who was Easley’s budget adviser, praised Fain for his tireless work and direct advocacy with companies that made a real difference in North Carolina’s economic development. Gerlach credited Fain for improving North Carolina’s competitiveness with economic incentives and creating a national model with the JDIG program.

Fain’s passing is a great loss for North Carolina and the economic development community. He will be remembered for his dedication to the state’s economic growth and his tireless efforts to attract new businesses to North Carolina. A burial service will be held on June 15 at Christ Episcopal Church in Raleigh, and Fain is survived by his son, daughter, and brother.

