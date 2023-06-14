Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Nevada Lt. Governor Lonnie Hammargren dies at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lonnie Hammargren Passes Away at 85

The Clark County Coroner’s office confirmed on Tuesday that former Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lonnie Hammargren had passed away at the age of 85. Hammargren, who was also a former neurosurgeon, was a well-known figure in the community and his eccentric Las Vegas home was often described as the “most interesting home in the world.”

Comprised of three properties, Hammargren’s home was a museum of oddities that featured an Apollo spacecraft, a bike that was used to jump the fountains at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip, and a collection of artifacts from around the world. For many long-time Las Vegas residents, Hammargren’s annual open house on Nevada Day became a tradition, allowing the community to step inside his home and explore his vast collection.

Hammargren’s love for the unusual and his passion for collecting oddities began at an early age. As a child, he would often bring home items that he found interesting, such as rocks, fossils, and pieces of metal. His collection grew over the years, and he eventually turned his home into a museum that showcased his unique finds.

In addition to his passion for collecting, Hammargren was also a prominent figure in Nevada politics. He served as the Lieutenant Governor of Nevada from 1995 to 1999 and ran unsuccessfully for Governor in 1998. He was known for his independent streak and often clashed with members of his own party.

Hammargren was also a skilled neurosurgeon and was one of the first doctors to perform brain surgery in Las Vegas. He was a pioneer in his field and helped to establish the neurosurgery program at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Despite his many accomplishments, Hammargren remained humble and down-to-earth. He was known for his kindness and generosity, and he often used his wealth to help those in need. He was a beloved figure in the Las Vegas community and will be deeply missed.

In the wake of Hammargren’s passing, many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of the former Lieutenant Governor. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman tweeted, “Lonnie Hammargren was a Las Vegas treasure, and his legacy will live on through his eccentric home and his many contributions to our city. He will be deeply missed.”

Former Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval also shared his condolences, saying, “Lonnie Hammargren was a unique and unforgettable Nevadan. He was a true renaissance man, with a remarkable collection of artifacts and a passion for sharing them with others. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Hammargren’s legacy will live on through his extensive collection of oddities, which will continue to be a source of wonder and fascination for generations to come. He was a true original and will be remembered as one of the most colorful and beloved figures in the history of Las Vegas.

News Source : https://www.fox5vegas.com

Source Link :Lonnie Hammargren, eccentric former Nevada Lt. governor, dies at age 85/