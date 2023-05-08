Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former News Anchor John Roland Passes Away at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering John Roland: The Gritty News Anchor Who Captivated New York City for Decades

New York City lost one of its most recognizable news anchors over the weekend. John Roland, who spent three decades delivering the news on WNYW’s “The 10 O’Clock News,” passed away at the age of 81. Roland was renowned for his gritty style of reporting, often leading with “if it bleeds, it leads” stories.

Roland began his broadcasting career in the mid-1960s in Los Angeles, working at the NBC News bureau. He later moved to KTTV, where he covered local and national news for three years. In 1969, Roland made the move to New York City, joining WNYW, which was an independent station at the time. Roland quickly became a force to be reckoned with, leaving an indelible mark on viewers and colleagues alike.

While Roland was respected for his straightforward style of reporting, occasionally his personality got the better of him. In 1988, he was suspended from WNYW following an on-air argument with Joyce Brown, a mentally-ill woman who spent nearly three months in a local hospital as part of a city-led program to remove homeless individuals from the streets.

During the interview, Roland recounted his own negative interactions with Brown on city streets and asked the woman if she had paid anything for her treatment at the hospital. He later suggested her hospitalization had done more good than harm, saying, “You’re making sense now, you didn’t do that before.”

The interview caused an uproar among viewers, with hundreds of angry phone calls pouring into WNYW. The station suspended Roland without pay for the remainder of the week, stating that his behavior was “totally incompatible with the station’s news standards of objectivity, balance, and fair reporting, as well as his responsibilities as an anchor person.”

Roland issued a taped statement in which he apologized for his insensitivity and acknowledged that his emotions had replaced objectivity. “I called Joyce Brown and apologized to her,” said Roland. “For that, I am sorry.”

Despite the controversy, Roland continued to anchor the late local news on WNYW, even after the station was acquired by Fox Corporation, until his retirement in 2004.

Roland’s legacy as a news anchor in New York City is undeniable. He was often the first voice that viewers heard when they turned on the news at night, and his gritty style of reporting captivated audiences for decades. His passing is a loss not only for his family and friends but for the entire city he called home.

As we remember John Roland, let us not forget the impact he had on the world of broadcast journalism. He was a trailblazer in his own right, paving the way for future generations of news anchors and reporters. His legacy will live on, as will the memories of the countless stories he brought to life for viewers across New York City.

News Source : The Desk

Source Link :John Roland, former WNYW Channel 5 anchor, dies at 81/