Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Newsreader of Doordarshan Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Keethanjali Ayer, Former English Newsreader, Passes Away at 71

Keethanjali Ayer, a former English newsreader, passed away yesterday due to health complications. Ayer, who was 71 years old, started her career in 1971 with Doordarshan’s English news channel and worked there for over 30 years, eventually becoming a newsreader and producer. She won several awards during her career, and her contributions to Indian journalism will be remembered for years to come.

Early Life and Career

Born in India, Ayer completed her education in English literature and started her career in journalism in 1971 as a newsreader with Doordarshan’s English news channel. She worked there for over three decades, eventually becoming a newsreader and producer.

Ayer’s work in journalism was highly respected, and she was known for her impeccable language skills and professionalism. She won several awards during her career, including the All-India Radio Award for Best English Newsreader.

Contributions to Indian Journalism

Ayer’s contributions to Indian journalism were significant, and she was known for her ability to report news objectively and accurately. She was one of the first women to work in Indian television news, and she paved the way for future generations of women journalists.

Ayer was also known for her coverage of important events such as the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the Bhopal gas tragedy. Her reporting on these events was praised for its accuracy and sensitivity.

Legacy

Ayer’s passing is a great loss to Indian journalism, and her contributions to the field will be remembered for years to come. She was a trailblazer for women journalists in India, and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of journalists.

Ayer’s colleagues and fans have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to her life and career. Many have shared stories of working with her and the impact she had on their lives.

Conclusion

Keethanjali Ayer was a highly respected journalist who dedicated her life to reporting news accurately and objectively. Her contributions to Indian journalism will be remembered for years to come, and she will be missed by her colleagues and fans.

Rest in peace, Keethanjali Ayer.

Doordarshan newsreader death Veteran news anchor Doordarshan passes away RIP Doordarshan newsreader Former Doordarshan news anchor dies Doordarshan newsreader legacy

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :Former newsreader Door Darshan passes away | தூர் தர்ஷன் முன்னாள் செய்திவாசிப்பாளர் காலமானார்/