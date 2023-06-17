Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former NFL player Bob Brown passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Bob Brown: An NFL Legend

Bob Brown, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, passed away on Friday evening at the age of 81. Brown was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004 for his incredible 10-year NFL career as a tackle, which included three seasons with the Raiders in the early 1970s.

A Fierce Competitor

On the field, Brown was known as a fierce competitor, using every tactic and technique – and sometimes brute force – to crush the will of the person across the line from him. He took great pride in his ability to dominate opponents. However, off the field, he was known for his quiet, soft-spoken, and caring nature.

A Stellar Career

Brown’s career began in college, where he was an All-American guard at Nebraska and was voted college football’s lineman of the year in 1963. In 1964, he was drafted in the first round by both the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles and the AFL’s Denver Broncos, ultimately choosing the Eagles. He played in Philadelphia from 1964 to 1968, during which time he was selected to the Pro Bowl and was named First-Team All-Pro three times.

After five consecutive all-league seasons with the Eagles, Brown was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 1969. That year, the Rams’ offensive line set an NFL record for protecting the passer. Brown went on to play for the Oakland Raiders from 1971 to 1973 and was named the NFL/NFC offensive lineman of the year three times. He was also selected to play in six Pro Bowls – three with the Eagles, two with the Rams, and one final time with the Raiders.

A Simple Philosophy

Brown’s philosophy was simple: “I beat on people from the opening kickoff. I want to see results in the fourth quarter. I don’t want them to have as much left. I want them to not be sure they want to keep coming. I try to take a toll on them.”

A Legacy to Remember

Brown’s legacy as one of the greatest NFL players of all time is undeniable. He was named All-NFL seven of his 10 seasons and was a dominant force on the field. His former coach, George Allen, once said, “At his best, no one was better than big Bob Brown.”

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced that its flag in Canton, Ohio will be flown at half-staff in his honor. The Brown family has said that details about a memorial service will be announced later.

Brown’s wife, Cecelia, said her husband died peacefully at a rehabilitation center surrounded by family and friends. His son, Robert Jr., inducted him into the Hall of Fame in 2004, and the family is mourning the loss of a beloved husband, father, and football legend.

The Hall extends its thoughts and prayers to CeeCee and Robert Jr. for their loss. Bob Brown may be gone, but his legacy will live on as one of the greatest players to ever grace the NFL.

Bob Brown football career Bob Brown Philadelphia Eagles Bob Brown Oakland Raiders Bob Brown NFL Bob Brown football legacy

News Source : Staff and wire reports

Source Link :Bob Brown, ex-Philadelphia Eagle and Oakland Raider, dies/