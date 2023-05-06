Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former NHL Star Petr Klima Dies at 58

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Groundbreaking Former NHL Star Petr Klima Dies at 58

The hockey world has lost a legend with the passing of former NHL star Petr Klima at the age of 58. Klima was a groundbreaking player who paved the way for many European players to follow in his footsteps.

Early Life and Career

Klima was born on December 23, 1964, in Chomutov, Czechoslovakia. He began his hockey career playing for the local team, HC Chomutov, before being drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the fifth round of the 1983 NHL Entry Draft.

Klima made his NHL debut with the Red Wings during the 1985-86 season and quickly established himself as a skilled forward with a knack for scoring goals. He scored 32 goals in his rookie season, a feat that had only been accomplished by two other players in NHL history.

Breakthrough Season

Klima’s breakthrough season came in 1988-89 when he scored 40 goals and added 24 assists in just 71 games. He helped lead the Red Wings to the playoffs that year and scored one of the most memorable goals in NHL history in Game 1 of the first round against the St. Louis Blues.

With the game tied 5-5 in double overtime, Klima received a pass from Steve Yzerman and beat Blues goaltender Greg Millen with a backhand shot to give the Red Wings a 6-5 victory. It was the first time in NHL history that a playoff game had been decided in double overtime.

International Success

Klima’s success in the NHL led to him being selected to represent Czechoslovakia at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary. He helped lead his country to a silver medal, scoring five goals in seven games.

Klima also represented his country at the World Championships on six occasions, winning two gold medals and a silver medal. He scored 49 goals in 67 games for the Czechoslovakian national team.

Later Career

After six seasons with the Red Wings, Klima was traded to the Edmonton Oilers in 1990. He played two seasons in Edmonton before being traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning in 1992.

Klima played for six different teams in his NHL career, including stints with the Los Angeles Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins, and his hometown team, HC Chomutov, during the 1994-95 NHL lockout.

Legacy

Klima’s legacy in the NHL goes beyond his impressive statistics. He was one of the first European players to make a significant impact in the league, paving the way for future stars like Jaromir Jagr and Pavel Bure.

Klima’s unique style of play, which combined speed, skill, and a willingness to go to the net, made him a fan favorite wherever he played. He finished his NHL career with 313 goals and 293 assists in 786 games.

Final Thoughts

Petr Klima will be remembered as a groundbreaking player who helped pave the way for future generations of European players in the NHL. His skill, speed, and fearlessness on the ice made him a fan favorite wherever he played, and his contributions to the game will not be forgotten.

Rest in peace, Petr Klima.

News Source : si.com

Source Link :Groundbreaking Former NHL Star Petr Klima Dies at 58/