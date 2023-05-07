Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former NHL Star Petr Klima Passes at 58

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Petr Klima: NHL Star and Stanley Cup Champion

The hockey world is mourning the loss of Petr Klima, a former NHL star and Stanley Cup champion with the Oilers. Klima passed away unexpectedly at his home in Chomutov, Czechia at the age of 58. The cause of his death has not been released.

A Career in the NHL

Klima spent 13 seasons in the NHL, playing for the Red Wings, Oilers, Kings, Penguins, and Lightning. He made history in the summer of 1985 when he became the first Czech player to defect directly to North America. He began his NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings, wearing uniform No. 85 as a nod to the year of his defection.

Over the course of his NHL career, Klima recorded 313 goals and 260 assists. He was a skilled forward who made a significant impact on every team he played for.

A Stanley Cup Champion

Klima is perhaps best remembered for his game-winning goal for the Oilers in the longest Stanley Cup Final game in league history. He scored against Bruins goalie Andy Moog in triple overtime of Game 1 of the 1990 Final, which the Oilers went on to win in five games.

The NHL released a statement expressing their condolences: “The NHL mourns the passing of Czech legend Petr Klima, who scored 313 goals across 13 NHL seasons. Klima helped the Oilers win the 1990 Stanley Cup while scoring a memorable triple-overtime winner in Game 1 of the Final. Our sympathies are with his family, friends, and many fans.”

Life After Hockey

After his NHL playing days were over, Klima spent two seasons playing for Litvinov in the Czech league and serving as the team’s captain.

A Legacy Remembered

Petr Klima will be remembered as a talented hockey player who made a significant impact on the NHL. His game-winning goal in the 1990 Stanley Cup Final will go down in history as one of the most memorable moments in the sport. The hockey world mourns his loss and sends its condolences to his family and loved ones.

News Source : localsyr.com

Source Link :Groundbreaking Former NHL Star Petr Klima Dies at 58/