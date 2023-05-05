Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former NHLer Petr Klima Dies at Age 58, Tributes Pour In

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

We are deeply saddened to hear that Petr Klima, the legendary Czech forward who won the 1990 Stanley Cup with the Oilers, has passed away. Petr Klima was a significant player who came out of Czechoslovakia during the 1980s and was best known for being the triple-OT winner in Game 1 of the final against the Bruins. The news of his untimely passing has taken over the internet, and people are expressing their sorrow and seeking information on what caused Petr Klima’s death.

Petr Klima was just 58 years old at the time of his passing. According to reports, he breathed his last on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The cause of his death is still under scrutiny, and no one has confirmed it to the media yet. HC Litvinoc announced his passing, and the Czech club where he began his career, Kadan, also shared the news to the media.

Petr Klima played a total of 786 games in 13 seasons of the NHL. In his career, he scored 313 regular-season goals and assisted 260 goals. Moreover, his playoff games’ stats are also impressive as he assisted 24 goals and netted 28 times. In his decades-long career, he played for Tampa Bay Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins, Los Angeles Kings, Oilers, and Detroit Red Wings. Most notably, he scored the triple-overtime winner in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals in 1990 against Boston for the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers would go on to win the Stanley Cup in 5 games, making him a Stanley Cup Champion.

Petr Klima was born in Chomutov, Czechoslovakia, on Dec 23, 1664. He is survived by his two sons, Kelly and Kevin, who also play in the top Czech league. He had earned a hefty net worth of around $4 million, and he was 6 feet tall in height and weighed around 83 Kg.

Tributes are pouring in for the legendary player from across the globe. The NHL Alumni Association, the NHL Public Relations, Edmonton Oilers, and many other organizations are expressing their condolences to Petr Klima’s family, friends, and fans. People are remembering him for his memorable goals, his guts, and his tape job.

In conclusion, the world has lost a legendary player who brought glory to his team and his country. Petr Klima’s contribution to the NHL will always be remembered by his fans and fellow players. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fans and pray for his soul to rest in peace.

News Source : The Talks Today

Source Link :How did Petr Klima die? Tribute pours in as Former NHLer dies at age 58 The Talks Today/