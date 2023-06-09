Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Nigerian Senator Annie Okonkwo Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Nigerian Senator Annie Okonkwo Passes Away at 63

Nigeria mourns the loss of renowned entrepreneur and politician Annie Okonkwo, who passed away in the United States after a prolonged illness, according to a family source. The former senator served as Managing Director of Anambra Broadcasting Service and hailed from Ojoto in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State. He represented Anambra Central District from 2007 to 2011 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before defecting to the All Progressives Congress. Despite contesting governorship elections in Anambra State on different occasions, Okonkwo was unsuccessful in his bids.

Okonkwo leaves behind a legacy as “a colossus in community affairs and Nigerian politics,” according to Uche Nworah, a close ally of the deceased and fellow former Managing Director of Anambra Broadcasting Service. Nworah described Okonkwo as a kind man and benefactor to many. During his days in the Senate, Okonkwo was a member of committees on agriculture, upstream petroleum resources, police affairs, and the environment.

Okonkwo obtained an advanced diploma in marketing and an advanced diploma in commercial law and practice from the University of Lagos. He was also an alumnus of the prestigious Harvard Business School, where he obtained an advanced diploma in management.

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, expressed sadness over the death of the former senator, offering condolences to Okonkwo’s family and friends. “I pray the good Lord grants his soul eternal rest and the family he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Soludo said in a statement issued on Thursday by his spokesperson, Christian Aburime.

Okonkwo’s passing is a loss for Nigeria, as he contributed greatly to the country’s political and business landscape. His kindness and generosity will be remembered by many, and his legacy will live on.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Ex-Nigerian senator Annie Okonkwo is dead/