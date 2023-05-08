Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Oakland A’s Pitcher Vida Blue Passes Away at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Vida Blue: A Baseball Legend and His Legacy

Vida Blue, one of baseball’s most electrifying and talented pitchers, passed away on Saturday at the age of 73. Blue was famous for his hard-throwing left arm, which helped him dominate hitters and become a perennial All-Star during the early 1970s. He was also a key member of the Oakland Athletics teams that won three consecutive World Series titles from 1972 to 1974.

Born on July 28, 1949, in Mansfield, Louisiana, Blue’s baseball talent was evident from an early age. His high school team won the state championship, and he was drafted by the Kansas City Athletics in the second round of the 1967 amateur draft. Blue made his major league debut for the A’s on July 20, 1969, just before his 20th birthday. He quickly established himself as one of the game’s rising stars, earning American League Rookie of the Year honors in 1971.

That same year, Blue had a season for the ages, going 24-8 with a 1.82 ERA and 301 strikeouts. He also won both the Cy Young Award and the Most Valuable Player award, becoming the youngest player ever to win the latter award at just 22 years old. Blue’s incredible season helped lead the A’s to the American League West division title, and he pitched brilliantly in the playoffs, winning two games against the Baltimore Orioles in the American League Championship Series.

Blue’s success continued over the next few years, as he helped lead the A’s to three straight World Series titles from 1972 to 1974. He was a six-time All-Star and a three-time 20-game winner during his time with the A’s, and he became the first pitcher ever to start the All-Star Game for both the American and National Leagues.

Despite his immense talent and success, Blue’s career was derailed by off-the-field issues, including drug problems. He was traded to the San Francisco Giants in 1978, and he bounced around to a few other teams before retiring in 1986. He finished his career with a record of 209-161, a 3.27 ERA, and 2,175 strikeouts.

Despite his impressive career statistics, Blue was never elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. He appeared on the ballot four times, but his highest vote total was just 8.7% in 1993. Blue believed that his drug issues were a major factor in his exclusion from the Hall of Fame, saying in a 2021 interview with The Washington Post that “this drug thing impeded my road to the Hall of Fame – so far.”

Despite his off-field issues, Blue remained a beloved figure in the baseball world. Former teammates and opponents alike spoke glowingly of him after his passing, remembering him as a talented and engaging player who always cared deeply about his teammates and the game of baseball.

“He was engaging. He was personable. He was caring,” said Reggie Jackson, who played with Blue on the A’s championship teams. “He was uncomfortable with the crowd.”

Blue’s legacy as one of baseball’s most electrifying and talented pitchers will live on, even as his untimely passing leaves a void in the hearts of baseball fans everywhere. He will be remembered as a true legend of the game, whose talent and passion for baseball inspired generations of players who came after him.

News Source : https://www.wvlt.tv

Source Link :Vida Blue, who led Oakland to 3 World Series titles, dies at 73/