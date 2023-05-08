Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Former Oakland A’s Pitcher Vida Blue Passes Away at Age 73”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Baseball legend Vida Blue died on Saturday at the age of 73, according to a statement from the Oakland A’s. The team did not disclose the cause of death. Blue, a left-handed pitcher, rose to fame in the early 1970s, becoming one of baseball’s biggest draws. He was voted the 1971 American League Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player and is among just 11 pitchers to win MVP and Cy Young in the same year. Blue helped lead the Oakland A’s to three straight World Series titles in the early 1970s before his career was derailed by drug problems.

Blue, who used a walking stick to assist his movement, was last seen at a 50th anniversary of the 1973 Oakland Athletics’ championship team on April 16. Ex-teammate Reggie Jackson said during an interview with The Associated Press on Sunday that Blue was engaging, personable, and caring, but was uncomfortable with the crowd.

Blue finished his 17-season career with a record of 209-161, a 3.27 ERA, 2,175 strikeouts, 143 complete games, and 37 shutouts. He played for Oakland, San Francisco, and Kansas City. Blue appeared on the Hall of Fame ballot four times, receiving his most support at 8.7% in 1993, far short of the 75% needed.

In a 2021 interview with The Washington Post, Blue said that he wished he was a Hall of Famer but knew that the drug problems he faced impeded his road to the Hall of Fame. Blue was a six-time All-Star and three-time 20-game winner.

Blue helped pitch the Swingin’ A’s, as Charley Finley’s colorful, mustachioed team was known, to consecutive World Series titles from 1972-74. Since then, only the 1998-2000 New York Yankees have accomplished the feat. Dave Stewart, a four-time 20-game winner for the A’s a generation later, wrote on Twitter that he remembered watching a 19-year-old phenom dominate baseball and that Blue altered his life.

Blue made his big league debut with Oakland on July 20, 1969, about a week shy of his 20th birthday. He made four starts and 12 relief appearances, then spent most of 1970 at Triple-A Iowa. Called up when rosters expanded, he pitched a one-hit shutout at Kansas City in his second start. In his fourth start, Blue pitched a no-hitter against Minnesota on Sept. 21, at 21 years, 55 days that made him the youngest pitcher to throw a no-hitter since the live ball era started in 1920.

Blue was among the players who assumed leadership roles on the A’s and clashed with Finley. Finley attempted in June 1976 to trade Blue to the New York Yankees for $1.5 million and Joe Rudi and Rollie Fingers to the Boston Red Sox for $1 million each. Kuhn vetoed the deals under the commissioner’s authority to act in the “best interest of baseball.”

Blue was traded to the Giants the following March in a deal that brought Oakland seven players, including outfielder Gary Thomasson and catcher Gary Alexander. Blue was dealt to the Royals in March 1982 and released in August 1983. He was ordered that December to serve three months in federal prison and fined $5,000 for misdemeanor possession of approximately a tenth of an ounce of cocaine. Blue was sentenced to one year in prison, but U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Milton Sullivant suspended the majority of the term.

After sitting out 1983 and 1984, Blue returned to baseball with the Giants for two seasons. Blue was among the players ordered by baseball Commissioner Peter Ueberroth in 1985 to be subject to random drug testing for the rest of their careers. After his 2005 arrest in Arizona on suspicion of DUI for the third time in less than six years, Blue was sentenced to six months in jail after failing to complete his probation. But he was told he could avoid incarceration by spending time in a residential alcohol treatment program.

Blue will always be remembered as a franchise legend and a friend, the A’s said in a statement. His decorated career and accomplishments on the field will always be remembered by baseball fans around the world.

News Source : Ronald Blum AP Baseball Writer

Source Link :Vida Blue dies at 73 | Oakland A’s/