Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Orioles Outfielder Mike Young Passes Away

The Baltimore Orioles confirm the passing of former outfielder Mike Young at the age of 63.

Heading 1: Mike Young, A Baltimore Orioles Legend

Mike Young was born on March 1, 1958, in Oakland, California. The Baltimore Orioles drafted him in the first round of the 1976 MLB Draft. Young made his major league debut on April 7, 1982, as a pinch-runner. He became a regular outfielder in the 1983 season.

Heading 2: Young’s Career With The Orioles

Mike Young played six seasons with the Baltimore Orioles from 1983 to 1988. He was a solid player, known for his speed and defense. In his first full season, he batted .299 with six home runs and 53 RBIs. He also stole 43 bases, which was the second-highest in the American League.

Young’s best season came in 1985 when he batted .303 with eight home runs, 59 RBIs, and 32 stolen bases. He was also named to the All-Star team that year. In 1986, he had another solid year, batting .278 with three home runs, 50 RBIs, and 27 stolen bases.

Heading 3: Young’s Post-Orioles Career

After leaving the Orioles, Mike Young played two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and one season with the Cleveland Indians. He retired in 1990 with a career batting average of .275, 33 home runs, 237 RBIs, and 154 stolen bases.

Heading 4: Young’s Legacy

Mike Young was known for his speed and defense. He was a solid player who contributed to the Orioles’ success in the 1980s. He was also a fan favorite, known for his hustle and determination on the field.

Young’s legacy will live on in Baltimore Orioles history. He was a part of the team during their successful run in the 1980s, which included three American League Championships and a World Series victory in 1983.

Heading 5: The Orioles Mourn The Loss Of Mike Young

The Baltimore Orioles released a statement mourning the loss of Mike Young. The statement read, “The Orioles are saddened to learn of the passing of Mike Young. Mike was a beloved member of the Orioles family and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

Heading 6: The Baseball World Reacts To Young’s Passing

The baseball world has reacted to the news of Mike Young’s passing. Former Orioles teammate Eddie Murray said, “Mike was a great teammate and a wonderful person. He will be missed.” Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. tweeted, “Sad to hear about the passing of Mike Young. He was a great teammate and friend. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Heading 7: Remembering Mike Young

Mike Young will be remembered for his contributions to the Baltimore Orioles and the game of baseball. He was a solid player and a fan favorite. His legacy will live on in the memories of those who knew him and loved him.

Heading 8: Conclusion

Mike Young’s passing is a loss for the Baltimore Orioles and the baseball community. He will be missed, but his legacy will live on. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Mike Young.

News Source : Morgan Adsit

Source Link :Orioles confirm former O's outfielder Mike Young passed away/