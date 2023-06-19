Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Orioles player Dick Hall passes away at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Orioles Pitcher and Outfielder Dick “Turkey” Hall Dies at 92

Former Major League Baseball player Dick “Turkey” Hall passed away on June 18, 2022, at the age of 92. Hall spent 16 years playing in the MLB, with nine of those seasons being with the Baltimore Orioles. He won two World Series titles with the team in 1966 and 1970. Hall was known for his unusual throwing delivery, which earned him the nickname “Turkey.”

Hall was born on September 27, 1930, in St. Louis, Missouri. He made his debut in the MLB in 1952 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was then traded to the Kansas City Athletics in 1959 before being traded to the Orioles in 1961. The Orioles then traded him to the Philadelphia Phillies in 1966, but he rejoined the Orioles in 1969 as a free agent.

Throughout his career, Hall played both as a pitcher and an outfielder. He had a pitching record of 93-75 with a 3.32 ERA in 495 pitching appearances. He also had a batting average of .210 with four home runs, 15 doubles, four triples, and 56 RBIs in 821 plate appearances.

Hall’s teammates included several Hall of Famers, such as Frank Robinson, Roberto Clemente, Bill Mazeroski, Brooks Robinson, and Jim Palmer. He made World Series appearances with the Orioles in 1969 and 1971, in addition to his two championship wins.

In 1989, Hall was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame for his contributions to the team. He is survived by his wife, Maria Elena, and his children Norma, Martha, Helen, and David, as well as nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Hall’s passing is a loss for the baseball community, especially for the Orioles organization. He will be remembered for his unique style of play and his contributions to the team’s success during his time with the Orioles.

