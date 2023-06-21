Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Orioles Reliever, Dick Hall, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dick Hall, Former Baltimore Orioles Reliever, Dies at 92

BALTIMORE — Dick Hall, the dependable reliever who was part of two World Series-winning teams with the Baltimore Orioles, has died. He was 92.

Early Career

Nicknamed “Turkey” for his unusual pitching motion, Hall began his big league career as an outfielder with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1952. He had 309 at-bats in 1954, then made 13 starts on the mound for Pittsburgh the following season and went 6-6. He was mostly a pitcher from 1955 on.

Time with the Orioles

Hall played his first of two stints with the Orioles from 1961 to 1966. He went 6-2 with a 3.95 ERA in 32 relief appearances in 1966, although he didn’t appear in Baltimore’s World Series victory over Los Angeles that year. The Orioles swept the Dodgers, famously allowing only two runs in the series and using only four pitchers.

After two years with the Phillies, Hall returned to Baltimore for the team’s run of three straight pennants from 1969-71. He made one appearance — throwing 2⅓ scoreless innings — in the Orioles’ five-game win over Cincinnati in the 1970 World Series.

Accomplishments

Hall went 93-75 with a 3.32 ERA in 495 appearances for the Orioles, Pittsburgh Pirates, Kansas City Athletics and Philadelphia Phillies. He was elected to the Orioles’ Hall of Fame in 1989.

A graduate of Swarthmore College, Hall worked part-time as an accountant during his playing career.

Legacy

Dick Hall will be remembered as a dependable reliever who was part of two World Series-winning teams. His unique pitching motion earned him the nickname “Turkey” and his impressive career earned him a spot in the Orioles’ Hall of Fame. He will be missed by the baseball community.

The cause of his death was not provided by the Orioles.

Dick Hall baseball career Baltimore Orioles World Series Dick Hall pitching statistics Dick Hall baseball legacy Baltimore Orioles history

News Source : ESPN.com

Source Link :Dick Hall, reliever for two Orioles World Series teams, dies/