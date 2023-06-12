Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former OSU Pitcher and ESPN Director Kyle Brown Passes Away at 42

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Beloved ESPN director Kyle Brown has passed away at the age of 42, after suffering a medical emergency at the NCAA Baseball Super Regional in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Brown had been with the network for 16 years, working on various sports including baseball, basketball and football. He had won two Sports Emmy Awards during his time at ESPN and was deeply admired by his colleagues.

Brown was a former pitcher for The Ohio State University baseball team, where he became a crucial member of the pitching staff and was eventually named captain. He leaves behind his wife, Megan, and their four children, Makayla, Carson, and their beloved dog Rookie.

In a statement released by ESPN, the network expressed their condolences and full support to Brown’s family, saying, “A former Ohio State pitcher, Kyle cherished the opportunity to have a career in sports. His ESPN family wishes to extend our deepest condolences and full support to Kyle’s loved ones.”

Brown was a native of Washington Court House, where he played basketball and football for the local high school. He was highly recruited to play football at major Division I schools but ultimately decided to pursue baseball at Ohio State.

The news of Brown’s passing has sent shockwaves through the sports community, with many expressing their condolences and sharing memories of the beloved ESPN director on social media. ESPN PR tweeted a statement in memory of Brown, accompanied by a photo of the late director.

The NCAA Baseball Super Regional in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was set to continue on Sunday, but the game was postponed in light of Brown’s passing. The game was rescheduled for Monday, but the players and coaches were reportedly deeply affected by the news of Brown’s death.

Brown’s passing is a tragic loss for the sports world, and he will be deeply missed by his colleagues at ESPN and the many athletes and fans whose lives he touched through his work. May he rest in peace.

News Source : 10TV Web Staff

Source Link :Kyle Brown, ESPN director, former OSU pitcher, dies at 42/