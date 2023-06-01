Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former PAF Chief Ramon Farolan dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Philippine Air Force Commanding General Major General Ramon Farolan Passes Away

The Department of National Defense (DND) announced on Thursday that former Philippine Air Force (PAF) Commanding General Major General Ramon Farolan has passed away. The DND expressed its condolences and readiness to provide support and assistance to Farolan’s family during this difficult time. Farolan was known for his dedication, commitment, exemplary leadership, and professionalism throughout his career.

Farolan was a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1956 and a distinguished pilot and commander with numerous awards and commendations from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and other countries. The DND acknowledged Farolan’s contribution to the military and his reputation for being compassionate, having integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the well-being of service members under his command.

Furthermore, Farolan was known for fostering unity and camaraderie among those around him, inspiring excellence, and upholding the highest standards of military service. The DND expressed its commitment to honor Farolan’s memory by carrying forward his dedication, professionalism, and unwavering spirit.

Farolan’s passing is a significant loss to the military community and the country as a whole. His legacy as a leader and a role model for the younger generation of military personnel will continue to inspire many to follow in his footsteps and uphold the values he embodied.

News Source : Head Topics

Source Link :Ex-PAF chief Ramon Farolan passed away, says DND/