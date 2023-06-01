Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former PAF head Ramon Farolan dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Major General Ramon Farolan: Remembering a Compassionate Leader of the Philippine Air Force

The Philippines recently mourned the passing of Major General Ramon Farolan, the 16th Philippine Air Force (PAF) chief, who died at the age of 88 on March 31, 2023. Farolan was a distinguished member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1956 and held several significant positions in both the military and civilian government from 1964 to 1986.

Farolan’s military career included serving as Military Supervisor for Customs, Administrator of the Civil Aviation Authority, and Commissioner of the Bureau of Customs. He then became the PAF’s Commanding General on February 24, 1986, before retiring from the military.

Farolan was known for his compassion, integrity, and unwavering commitment to the well-being of service members under his command. He fostered a culture of camaraderie and unity, inspiring those around him to excel and uphold the highest standards of military service.

Beyond his military accomplishments, Farolan continued to serve his country even in retirement. He became a columnist for the Philippine Star and the Philippine Daily Inquirer, where he shared his expertise and insights on various issues affecting the country.

The Department of National Defense expressed its condolences to Farolan’s family, saying that the agency “stands ready to provide support and assistance to them as they navigate this period of mourning.” The department also highlighted Farolan’s legacy as a leader who inspired those around him to excel and uphold the highest standards of military service.

Farolan’s passing is a loss not only to his family and friends but also to the entire nation. His contributions to the military and civilian government will be remembered, and his legacy as a compassionate and inspiring leader will continue to inspire future generations of Filipinos.

As we remember Major General Ramon Farolan, let us also honor his memory by upholding the values of compassion, integrity, and excellence that he embodied throughout his life. Let us strive to be leaders like him, who inspire others to be the best version of themselves and to serve their country with dedication and honor.

News Source : John Eric Mendoza

Source Link :Ex-PAF chief Ramon Farolan passes away/