Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tanino Troja death Palermo football legend Tanino Troja Tanino Troja career highlights Tributes pour in for Tanino Troja Remembering Tanino Troja: Palermo’s football icon

News Source : Breaking Latest News

Source Link :Tanino Troja, the former Palermo player died: he was 78 years old – breaking latest news/