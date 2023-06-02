Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Paramount Mayor Tom Hansen dies at 77

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Paramount Mayor and City Councilmember, Tom Hansen, passed away on May 31 at the age of 77 in Lake Havasu, Arizona. Hansen was born in Fullerton in 1945, but moved to Paramount with his family when he was just four years old. He attended Paramount public schools before studying at both Compton College and Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. Hansen opened his own chiropractic practice before relocating it and returning to Paramount in the early 1970s.

Hansen was a devoted public servant and was deeply involved in the changes that transformed Paramount from what was called an “urban disaster area” to a safe, healthy, attractive, and vibrant place. His public service career began when he joined his local Elks Lodge chapter and later became president of the Paramount Rotary Club and a Paramount Chamber of Commerce board member. He then moved to city government when he was appointed to the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission.

Hansen was named a member of the Paramount Planning Commission in 1996, where he bolstered local economic development by attracting big-box retailers, including The Home Depot, Starbucks, and CVS Pharmacies to Paramount. He also helped oversee the construction of the Paramount Pound and the Civic Gardens, alongside supporting programs aimed at refurbishing local homes and businesses, such as the city’s commercial and residential rebate programs.

In 2007, Hansen was elected to the Paramount City Council, where he served until his retirement in 2020. During his time on the council, Hansen focused on enhancing youth and seniors programming, brought in more retailers such as major restaurant chains IHOP, The Habit, and Chipotle, and maintained the close relationships between the City, the Paramount Unified School District, and the local business community that is a hallmark of Paramount. He was elected to three mayoral terms, and the panel selects one member to serve a term as mayor each year.

Beyond his commitment to the city he called home, Hansen was remembered for his jubilant demeanor and positive attitude. Paramount Mayor Isabel Aguayo said, “He was an extremely likeable man, always positive, always approachable, with an easy laugh. He leaves a remarkable, significant legacy of making things much better in the town where he lived. Our thoughts and prayers go out to (his wife) and the family.”

Hansen is survived by his wife, Vivian, who is a longtime former member of the Paramount Board of Education, and his children Chad and Amanda. Hansen’s legacy will continue to live on in Paramount and the hearts of those who knew him.

Tom Hansen death Former Paramount mayor Tom Hansen life and legacy Tom Hansen political career Remembering Tom Hansen

News Source : Kristy Hutchings

Source Link :Tom Hansen, former Paramount mayor, dead at age 77 – Press Telegram/