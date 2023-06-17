Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Park Rangers Afc President Nicholas Roche Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nicholas Roche Obituary: Remembering a Dedicated Club President and Trustee

Today, we are mourning the loss of Nicholas Roche, a beloved former president and current trustee of Park Rangers AFC. Nicholas was also the first club secretary, dedicating his time and effort to the organization for many years. His passing has left us all in a state of deep sadness.

A Life of Service to Park Rangers AFC

Nicholas was a committed member of the Park Rangers AFC community, serving in various leadership roles throughout his time with the club. As the former president, he brought his passion and dedication to every aspect of the organization. He was highly respected by his peers and admired for his unwavering commitment to the club.

In addition to his role as the former president, Nicholas also served as the current club trustee. He was devoted to ensuring that the club continued to thrive and grow, and his guidance and wisdom were invaluable to the organization.

His contributions to the club will never be forgotten, and his legacy will live on through the many players, coaches, and supporters he inspired over the years.

A Life Marked by Tragedy

Despite his many accomplishments and his dedication to Park Rangers AFC, Nicholas’s life was not without its share of heartbreak. He lost his wife, Maisie, and his grandson, Luan, before his passing. He was never able to see them again, and their absence weighed heavily on him.

His daughter Jacinta, his great-grandson Isaac, his granddaughters Ruby, Caoilfhinn, and Murchadh, his sister Noreen, and his other siblings, nephews, extended family members, and friends will all miss him dearly. He touched the lives of so many, and his loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him.

A Time of Grief and Reflection

Our hearts are heavy with grief at the news of Nicholas’s passing. His presence will be sorely missed, and his contributions to Park Rangers AFC will never be forgotten.

The club’s annual general meeting, which was scheduled to take place at its regular time, will be rescheduled out of respect for Nicholas. We hope that he has found peace and contentment in the afterlife and that his memory will continue to inspire us all.

Rest in peace, Nicholas Roche.

Nicholas Roche death Former Park Rangers Afc President passed away Condolences for Nicholas Roche Remembering Nicholas Roche Nicholas Roche obituary announcement

News Source : spirits of cloud

Source Link :Nicholas Roche Obituary, Former Park Rangers Afc President Has Died – spirits of cloud/