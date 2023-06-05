Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Phillies pitcher Roger Craig passes away at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Legacy of Roger Craig: Pitcher, Coach, and Manager

On Sunday, San Diego lost a legendary member of the baseball community. Roger Craig, who pitched for three championship teams during his major league career and then managed the San Francisco Giants, died at the age of 93. Craig’s impact on baseball spanned decades, and he left a lasting impression on the teams he played for, coached, and managed.

A Stellar Pitching Career

Craig began his major league career as a rookie on the 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers team that won the franchise’s first title. He had a remarkable season for the 1959 Los Angeles Dodgers, who beat the Chicago White Sox in the World Series. Craig also made 39 appearances for the 1964 St. Louis Cardinals squad that topped the New York Yankees for the championship. Throughout his 12-year career, he pitched for the New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, and Philadelphia Phillies, finishing with a record of 74-98, a 3.83 ERA, and 19 saves. Craig’s best season came in 1959, when he went 11-5 with a 2.06 ERA in 29 games (17 starts), and his four shutouts tied for most in the National League.

Craig started and won Game 5 of the 1955 World Series against the Yankees to give the Dodgers a 3-2 lead. He was hit hard in his next two Series (1956 and 1959), but rebounded in the 1964 Fall Classic as he struck out eight in 4 2/3 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win in Game 4 for the Cardinals.

Becoming a Renowned Pitching Coach

After his playing days were over, Craig became a renowned pitching coach for the San Diego Padres, Houston Astros, and Detroit Tigers. He was on manager Sparky Anderson’s staff with the 1984 Tigers, who opened 35-5 and won the World Series. Craig was credited with teaching the split-finger fastball to Hall of Fame starter Jack Morris and 1986 NL Cy Young Award winner Mike Scott.

A Successful Managerial Career

Craig’s first job as a big league manager came with the Padres in 1978. He guided them to a 15-win improvement from the previous year and the first winning record in team history at 84-78. But he was fired after going 68-93 in 1979. He was hired by the Giants in September 1985 and managed them through 1992, winning NL West titles in 1987 and 1989.

San Francisco beat the Chicago Cubs in the 1989 playoffs to capture its first National League pennant in 27 years, but the Giants were swept by the Oakland Athletics in a World Series billed as the Battle of the Bay. Just before Game 3 was scheduled to begin at Candlestick Park in San Francisco on Oct. 17, 1989, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake rocked Northern California, killing 67 people and causing more than $5 billion in damages. The game was postponed, and the World Series resumed 10 days later, with the A’s ultimately completing a four-game sweep of Craig and his Giants.

Craig finished with a 738-737 record as a major league manager, including 586-566 for San Francisco. He was beloved by players, coaches, front office staff, and fans. He was a father figure to many, and his optimism and wisdom resulted in some of the most memorable seasons in the Giants’ history.

A Family Man

Craig was born on Feb. 17, 1930, in Durham, North Carolina, and attended North Carolina State on a basketball scholarship before signing with the Dodgers. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, his four children, Sherri Paschelke, Roger Craig Jr., Teresa Hanvey, and Vikki Dancan, seven grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

Baseball has lost a true legend, but the impact that Roger Craig had on the sport will be felt for generations to come. He will be missed, but his legacy will live on.

