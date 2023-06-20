Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former pitcher and Rockies analyst George Frazier passes away at 68

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering George Frazier: A Colorful Storyteller and Beloved Rockies Analyst

CINCINNATI — George Frazier, a former major league relief pitcher and longtime analyst for the Colorado Rockies, passed away on Monday in Tulsa, Okla. at the age of 68. According to Drew Goodman, Frazier had been battling a recent illness.

Frazier was best known for his role as a colorful storytelling analyst for the Rockies, a position he held from 1998 to 2015. He was beloved by fans and colleagues alike for his larger-than-life personality and endless supply of entertaining stories.

“In a game full of charismatic characters, George had a seat at the head table,” said Goodman, who worked alongside Frazier in the booth for 13 years. “He had more stories than anybody, and you’d listen and walk away thinking, ‘No way that ever happened, but it’s funny as hell.’”

Frazier’s playing career was highlighted by his role as a relief pitcher for the Minnesota Twins during their 1987 World Series championship season. He made 69 relief appearances with the Twins in 1986 and ‘87, recording eight saves while posting a 4.83 ERA over 108 innings. He pitched two scoreless innings in Game 4 of the 1987 World Series at St. Louis, which turned out to be his final big-league game.

After retiring from baseball, Frazier found his way into broadcasting, eventually landing with the Rockies as their color analyst. He quickly became a fan favorite, known for his infectious personality and entertaining stories.

Goodman and Frazier were close friends and spoke frequently, usually once a week. “The first game that we did together and the first time we met was in 1988 doing a college game at Creighton University,” Goodman recalled. “We sat on a picnic bench behind the backstop at home plate doing a TV game from there. Can you imagine? I’m going to miss him.”

Rockies manager Bud Black also had a close relationship with Frazier, whom he described as “a baseball guy.” “I loved the conversations I had with George,” Black said. “He’d come in and sit down and tell stories. It was an easy conversation, and with him being an ex-pitcher like me, we shared a lot in common.”

Frazier was known for being extremely close with a number of Rockies players, including Todd Helton and Aaron Cook. Cook, in particular, spoke highly of Frazier, saying, “Every time I saw George around the clubhouse he always had a smile on his face. He was always willing to sit around and talk about the game. At times, I would turn to him for advice if I was struggling with things and needed to hear a different voice. He will be truly missed.”

Frazier was born on October 13, 1954, in Oklahoma City and played college baseball for the University of Oklahoma. He played for the Cardinals, Yankees, Guardians, Cubs, and Twins during his 10-year major league career, pitching in 415 games and going 35-43 with a 4.20 ERA.

The Rockies issued a statement on Monday night, saying, “We are deeply saddened at the passing of former Rockies color analyst, George Frazier. For a generation of Rockies fans, George Frazier was synonymous with Rockies baseball. Our thoughts are with George’s wife, Kay, and his four kids, Matt, Brian, Parker, and Georgia, during this time.”

Frazier’s passing is a loss not only for baseball and the Rockies community but also for anyone who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be remembered for his infectious personality, love of the game, and endless supply of entertaining stories.

News Source : Patrick Saunders

Source Link :George Frazier, former pitcher and Rockies analyst, dies at 68 – Greeley Tribune/