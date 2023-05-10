Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Plainville Fire Chief Robert Skinner Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Robert Skinner Obituary – Death: Plainville Fire Department Retired Chief, Robert Skinner passes Away

On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, tributes, condolences, and prayers from loved ones informed us that Plainville Fire Department Retired Chief, Robert Skinner had passed away.

Plainville Fire Department share the devastating news on their official Facebook page saying;

“It is with great sadness that the Plainville Fire Department has lost a retired member. Retired Chief Robert Skinner passed away yesterday battling a short term illness. Chief Skinner served his country in Vietnam with the U.S Army 575th Engineers in 1965 and then joined the Plainville Fire Department full time in 1968. He served his whole career with the Plainville Fire Department and became the Chief of the Department in 1985 until his retirement in 1995. He was the father of our current Acting Deputy Fire Chief Robert Skinner Jr.”

His cause of death was not disclosed.

Robert Skinner was a dedicated and committed member of the Plainville Fire Department. He served his country and community with honor and distinction. Skinner joined the Plainville Fire Department full-time in 1968 and served his entire career with the department. In 1985, he became the Chief of the Department, a position he held until his retirement in 1995.

During his tenure as Chief, Skinner worked tirelessly to improve the department’s equipment and training, ensuring that his firefighters were always prepared to respond to any emergency. His leadership and dedication to the department were second to none, and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Skinner’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the many firefighters he trained and mentored over the years. His contributions to the Plainville Fire Department will never be forgotten, and his memory will continue to inspire and guide the department for years to come.

Skinner was not only a dedicated firefighter but also a patriot who served his country in Vietnam with the U.S Army 575th Engineers in 1965. His service to his country and community is a testament to his character and unwavering commitment to serving others.

As news of his passing spread, tributes and condolences poured in from all over the community, with many expressing their sadness at the loss of such a dedicated and respected member of the Plainville Fire Department.

Skinner’s passing is a significant loss to the Plainville Fire Department, the community he served, and his family and friends. His memory will live on, and his contributions to the department and community will never be forgotten.

