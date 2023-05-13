Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former President of Tribune-Review Publishing Passes at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Ed Harrell: A Passionate Leader in Western Pennsylvania

Known for his loud, distinctive laugh, Ed Harrell could easily be heard in a crowded room. But he was much more than just a laugh. Harrell, the former president of Tribune-­Review Publishing and a member of numerous boards and organizations in Western Pennsylvania, died on May 7, most likely due to a heart event, at the age of 83.

A Figure in the Region’s Media Landscape

Harrell was a figure in the region’s media landscape, with a long and impressive career. He was first named assistant general manager of the Pittsburgh Press between 1982 and 1986. He operated a consulting firm for several years before joining the Tribune-Review in 1989. He was named president of Tribune-Review Publishing Co. in 1990, a position he served until his retirement in 2005.

“Ed was a passionate leader who devoted many years to the Trib,” said Jennifer Bertetto, the Trib’s president and CEO. “We extend our deepest sympathies to his family.”

Launching a Newspaper in the Pittsburgh Market

One of Harrell’s biggest projects during his career was to get a newspaper up and running in the Pittsburgh market. During a 1992 worker strike that temporarily shut down the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and ultimately resulted in the closure of the Pittsburgh Press, the Greensburg Trib launched an edition that would cover Pittsburgh and Allegheny County. Owned by Richard Mellon Scaife, the goal was to expand the Greensburg operations and create a paper to compete against the Post-Gazette. The paper grew into a standalone edition.

“That was probably the biggest project he had during his career — to get a newspaper up and running in the Pittsburgh market. And circulation grew under his direction,” said Art McMullen, retired general manager for the Tribune-Review in Greensburg. “Every corner you turned, there was another challenge, as you can imagine, trying to break into a new market with a second paper. But Ed was able to navigate those.”

A Life Full of Music and Laughter

Harrell was born Richmond, Va. in 1939 and raised in nearby Jarratt. He graduated from the University of Virginia in 1962. He worked at the Richmond Times Dispatch before moving to Sewickley, where the family lived for decades.

“He was very musical,” said Harrell’s daughter, Katherine Cole. “He played the piano and guitar. He was an entertainer, and, growing up with him, there was a lot of laughter and music. We went caroling at Christmas, and we’d go camping with family friends and sing around the fire. We would hike, and he would tell us stories that had us looking for monsters in the woods.”

Cole said her family often entertained at their home. “He never met a stranger. I used to joke and say, ‘You could talk to a streetlamp.’ ”

Contributions to the Community

When he retired from the Trib, Harrell created the Pittsburgh Wine Festival in partnership with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. That was followed by a similar whiskey event.

He also was on the board of the directors for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and City Theatre. Other leadership positions throughout his life included Pittsburgh Dance Council, Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, Phipps Conservatory, Housing Opportunities Made Equal and the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania.

A Final Farewell

A service will be held at 3 p.m. June 15 at Calvary Episcopal Church in Shadyside to honor and remember the life of Ed Harrell. His legacy will continue to live on in the Western Pennsylvania community and in the hearts of those who knew him.

News Source : TribLIVE.com

Source Link :Ed Harrell, former president of Tribune-Review Publishing, dies at 83/