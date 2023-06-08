Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former pro wrestler Iron Sheik passes away at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Iron Sheik, Pro Wrestling Villain and Twitter Personality, Dies at 81

The wrestling world is mourning the loss of The Iron Sheik, a former pro wrestler known for his bombastic, anti-American persona in the 1980s. The WWE confirmed his death on Wednesday, but did not provide details about the cause of death or where he passed away.

Early Life and Career

The Iron Sheik, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, grew up in Iran and developed a love for wrestling in his youth. He had a foundation in competitive Greco-Roman wrestling, becoming a gold medalist in 1971. As a pro wrestler, he donned curled boots and used the “Camel Clutch” as his finishing move. He played the role of an anti-American heel for the WWF, later known as the WWE. Alongside tag team partner Nikolai Volkoff, who played a Soviet villain, The Iron Sheik won the WWF World Tag Team Championship in 1985 at the first WrestleMania.

Success as an Individual Wrestler

The Iron Sheik was also successful as an individual wrestler, winning the WWF championship in 1983 by defeating Bob Backlund. He lost the title later to Hulk Hogan and had a long-running rivalry with Sgt. Slaughter, who played the role of an American hero. He later teamed up with Sgt. Slaughter as Colonal Mustafa. His last appearance in the ring was at WrestleMania 17.

Impact on Wrestling and Pop Culture

The Iron Sheik’s influence extended beyond the wrestling ring, with wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson crediting him with popularizing the term “jabroni” to insult opponents. The Iron Sheik also became a popular Twitter personality, using his humor and wisdom to build a large following. He appeared on shows like “The Howard Stern Show” and “The Eric Andre Show.”

A Trailblazer

The Iron Sheik’s legacy as a trailblazer in the wrestling world was noted in a statement from the WWE, which called him “a man of immense passion and dedication” who “transcended the realm of sports entertainment.” The statement praised his “larger-than-life persona, incredible charisma, and unparalleled in-ring skills” and credited him with paving the way for a diverse range of wrestlers.

Tributes Pour In

Professional wrestler Triple H tweeted his condolences, calling The Iron Sheik a “legend” and an “all-time great performer and WWE Hall of Famer.” Fans and fellow wrestlers also shared their memories and tributes on social media.

The wrestling world has lost a true icon in The Iron Sheik, but his impact on the sport and pop culture will continue to be felt for years to come.

professional wrestling WWE wrestling legends Iranian wrestlers wrestling hall of fame

News Source : Adrian Sainz

Source Link :The Iron Sheik, former pro wrestler, dies at 81 – NBC New York/