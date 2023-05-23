Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Pupil Attempts Suicide After Sex Abuse by Scots Teacher

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Horrific Testimony Reveals Sexual Abuse of a Minor

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, gave evidence at Paisley Sheriff Court and said Kenneth Divers sexually abused him when he was aged just 9 years old. The testimony was harrowing and showed the deep emotional scars that the victim has had to live with for years.

The Victim’s Testimony

The victim, who is now in his thirties, gave a detailed account of how Divers, who was a family friend, had taken advantage of him. The victim recalled how Divers would often invite him over to his house to play with his children. However, during these visits, Divers would often ask the victim to join him in the bathroom where he would touch him inappropriately.

The victim also recounted how Divers would take him out for walks and picnics, but during these outings, he would touch him inappropriately. The victim said that he was too scared to say anything to anyone, and he felt ashamed and confused about what was happening to him.

The Aftermath

The victim told the court that the abuse had a profound impact on his life. He said that he has struggled with depression and anxiety since the abuse occurred. He also said that he has had difficulties maintaining relationships and has had to seek therapy to deal with the trauma he experienced.

The victim said that he had finally come forward to report the abuse because he wanted to hold Divers accountable for his actions and to prevent him from abusing other children.

The Accused

Kenneth Divers, who is now 70 years old, has denied the charges against him. He has maintained that he never abused the victim and that the allegations are false.

The trial is ongoing, and the court has yet to come to a verdict. However, the testimony given by the victim has been harrowing and has highlighted the devastating impact that sexual abuse can have on a person’s life.

The Need for Justice

The testimony given by the victim in this case shows the need for justice for victims of sexual abuse. It takes immense courage for victims to come forward and report abuse, and they should be supported and believed when they do so.

Sexual abuse is a serious crime that has a profound impact on the lives of victims. It can cause long-lasting emotional and psychological damage that can affect a person’s ability to function in their daily life.

It is important that perpetrators of sexual abuse are held accountable for their actions and are brought to justice. This not only helps to bring closure to victims but also sends a message that sexual abuse will not be tolerated in our society.

Conclusion

The testimony given by the victim in this case is a devastating reminder of the impact that sexual abuse can have on a person’s life. It is important that victims are supported and believed when they come forward to report abuse, and that perpetrators are held accountable for their actions.

Sexual abuse is a serious crime, and it is important that we work to prevent it from happening in the first place. This includes educating people about what constitutes sexual abuse and providing support to victims.

We must continue to work towards a society where sexual abuse is not tolerated, and where victims are given the justice and support they deserve.

News Source : United Kingdom KNews.MEDIA

Source Link :Scots teacher's 'sex abuse of former pupil led to several suicide attempts' court hears/