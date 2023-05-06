Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Qld police chief Terry Lewis dies in corruption scandal

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Police Commissioner Terry Lewis: A Legacy of Corruption and Controversy

Terry Lewis was a name that was once synonymous with law enforcement in Australia. However, his legacy is now tainted by a string of corruption allegations and convictions that have plagued his career and left a lasting impact on the country’s justice system.

In the late 1970s, Lewis was implicated in a scam known as “the Joke,” which involved the collection of protection money from brothels, gambling dens, and illegal bookmakers in exchange for turning a blind eye to their illicit activities. Although Lewis denied any involvement in the scheme, he was widely rumored to be Bischof’s bribe-collecting “bagman.”

Despite these allegations, Lewis continued to rise through the ranks of the police force, becoming an assistant commissioner in 1976 and ultimately taking on the role of police commissioner in 1979. During his tenure, Lewis was criticized for politicizing the police force and enforcing controversial legislation at the behest of then-premier Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen.

Despite these controversies, Lewis was also widely recognized for his contributions to law enforcement, receiving accolades such as the Queen’s Police Medal, an Order of the British Empire, and the National Medal. In 1986, he became the first serving Australian police officer to be awarded a knighthood.

However, Lewis’s downfall was swift and dramatic. In 1987, former police officer Jack Herbert confessed at the Fitzgerald inquiry into police corruption to having been Lewis’s bagman, revealing that the commissioner had received more than $600,000 in corrupt payments between 1978 and 1987.

Lewis was subsequently sacked in 1989 and charged with 15 counts of corruption, perjury, and forgery. In 1991, a Brisbane District Court jury found him guilty on all charges, and he was sentenced to just under seven years in jail. Lewis was also stripped of his knighthood and honours.

Lewis’s legacy is one of corruption and controversy, and his death in 2001 did little to absolve him of his crimes. Many former police officers and whistleblowers have come forward in the years since to share their stories of corruption and abuse of power at the hands of Lewis and his associates.

One such whistleblower, Nigel Powell, has been particularly vocal in his criticism of Lewis, calling him an “evil man” who was more interested in building his reputation and making money than upholding the law. Powell believes that Lewis’s death has not robbed anyone of the truth, as the former commissioner was never likely to tell the whole story.

Lewis’s legacy serves as a cautionary tale for those in positions of power, reminding us that even those entrusted with upholding the law are not immune to corruption and abuse of power. While Lewis may have once been a respected figure in law enforcement, his actions ultimately led to his downfall and left a dark mark on the history of Australian justice.

News Source : Jocelyn Garcia

Source Link :Corrupt former Qld police commissioner Terry Lewis dies/