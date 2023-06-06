Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Rep for Tom Hanks Dies at 68

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Peter Meyer, Hollywood Manager and Agent, Passes Away at 68

Peter Meyer, a beloved entertainment industry manager and agent, passed away on May 14 at the age of 68 after battling sarcoma for five years. His sister, Patty K. Meyer, shared the news of his passing, noting that he represented numerous Hollywood professionals under his agency, Meyer Management, since 1990.

A Career in Hollywood

Meyer was known and loved by hundreds of industry professionals, according to his sister, and most recently represented rights holders and producers on Denzel Washington’s “The Equalizer.” Meyer attended Yale University, where he wrote his senior thesis on MGM and the studio system in the age of mass production. The thesis was later published and awarded, and was also printed in Variety.

Early in his career, Meyer trained at the desk of William Morris agent Stan Came, where he was promoted to talent agent in 1978. He represented numerous clients during this time, including Kevin Costner, Kathleen Turner, Tom Hanks, James Caan, Christopher Walken, William Shatner, David Hasselhoff, and Sterling Hayden.

In 1989, Meyer started his own agency, Meyer Management, where he continued to represent writers, directors, producers, and book authors. His clients included Jeffrey Reiner, Michael Sloan, Joel Novoa, J.T. Allen, Deric Washburn, Tony Eldridge, and Roger Frappier.

A Family Man

Meyer’s dedication to his family was evident in his son Chase’s appearance on “Fred Roggin’s Heroes Thanksgiving Special” in 2021. Chase spoke about his fight on the football field and his support for his dad, revealing that before early morning practices, he would sit with his dad at the hospital until dawn.

Meyer himself noted on the segment, “The hardest part is that we can’t go to his games any longer. So, his brother Christopher and sister Sasha attend and FaceTime the games so we can watch Chase play on our phones.”

Meyer is survived by his wife, Anna Maria Sistare, his three children, his brothers John and Michael, his sister Patty, and his nephew Zachary.

