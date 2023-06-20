Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Rockies Analyst George Frazier Passes Away at 68

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering George Frazier: The Rockies’ Colorful Storytelling Analyst

On Monday, the baseball world lost one of its most charismatic figures as George Frazier, a former major league relief pitcher and colorful storytelling analyst for the Colorado Rockies, passed away at the age of 68 after battling a recent illness. Frazier had worked as a television analyst for the Rockies from 1998 to 2015 and had become a beloved figure in the Colorado baseball community.

“In a game full of charismatic characters, George had a seat at the head table,” said Drew Goodman, the Rockies’ longtime play-by-play man for AT&T SportsNet who worked in the booth with Frazier from 2002-15. “He had more stories than anybody and you’d listen and walk away thinking, ‘No way that ever happened, but it’s funny as hell.’ Some of the stories were born in truth but there was a whole lot of embellishment involved. But that’s OK. Everybody loved George and he knew everybody. And he could talk. And he was a truly giving guy. He’d do anything for you.”

Frazier was born on October 13, 1954, in Oklahoma City and played college baseball for the University of Oklahoma. He was selected by the Brewers in the ninth round of the 1976 draft but was traded to St. Louis at the winter meetings in 1977. He pitched in the majors for parts of ten seasons, from 1978-87, playing for the Cardinals, Yankees, Guardians, Cubs, and Twins. He appeared in 193 games, going 35-43 with a 4.20 ERA.

Frazier’s most memorable moment as a player came in the 1981 World Series, when he became the first pitcher in major league history to lose three games in a best-of-seven World Series while playing for the Yankees. Although he posted an ugly 17.18 ERA in the series, Frazier was the victim of base-hit grounders and bloopers while losing Games 3, 4, and 6. Despite his struggles, Frazier received support from Yankees’ owner George Steinbrenner, who told him, “It wasn’t your fault, kid. You’ll be a Yankee next year, don’t worry about it.”

After retiring from baseball, Frazier joined the Rockies’ broadcast team in 1998 as a “tryout” TV analyst and color man during the last three games of the season. He quickly became a fan favorite and continued to work for the team until 2015. During his time with the Rockies, Frazier formed close relationships with many of the team’s players, including franchise icon Todd Helton and starting pitcher Aaron Cook.

“Every time I saw George around the clubhouse he always had a smile on his face,” Cook said. “He was always willing to sit around and talk about the game. At times, I would turn to him for advice if I was struggling with things and needed to hear a different voice. He will be truly missed.”

Frazier is survived by his sons Mathew and Parker, the latter of whom was drafted in the eighth round of the 2007 draft by the Rockies, and his daughter Georgia, who was crowned Miss Oklahoma in 2015. His impact on the Rockies and the baseball community at large will be felt for years to come.

News Source : Patrick Saunders

Source Link :George Frazier, former pitcher and Rockies analyst, dies at 68/