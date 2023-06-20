Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Rockies Broadcaster George Frazier Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering George Frazier: A Beloved Figure in the Rockies Community

On Monday, June 21st, the Colorado Rockies organization and their fans suffered a great loss as they announced the passing of George Frazier, a former major league pitcher and team broadcaster. Frazier, who had served as the team’s color analyst from 1998 to 2015, was known for his memorable calls during Rockies broadcasts and was a beloved figure among Rockies fans, synonymous with the team’s history.

The Rockies issued a statement expressing deep sadness and condolences for the loss of George Frazier. The statement extended thoughts and sympathies to George’s wife, Kay, and his four children, Matt, Brian, Parker, and Georgia. During his broadcasting career, Frazier had the privilege of witnessing and commentating on the performances of some of the franchise’s greatest players, including Larry Walker, Todd Helton, Matt Holliday, and Troy Tulowitzki. He experienced the team’s success firsthand, including their playoff appearances, most notably in 2007 when they reached the World Series.

Prior to his broadcasting career, George Frazier had an active playing career spanning ten years in the major leagues. He played for the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians, Chicago Cubs, and Minnesota Twins. Frazier primarily served as a reliever, never starting a game, and accumulated a record of 35-43 with a 4.20 ERA over 415 appearances.

Frazier had the opportunity to compete in two World Series, first with the Yankees in 1981 and then with the Twins in 1987, where he earned a championship ring. In the 1981 World Series, Frazier was charged with three losses as the Yankees fell to the Dodgers in six games. During his time with the Yankees, he appeared in 140 games over three seasons and maintained a 3.25 ERA.

In Frazier’s final year in the majors, he achieved his dream of winning a World Series. In the seven-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals, Frazier made a relief appearance for the Twins in Game 4, pitching two innings, allowing only one hit, and striking out one batter.

Following his playing days, Frazier joined the Colorado Rockies’ broadcasting team in 1998 and remained with them until 2015. His unique insight into the game and his passion for the Rockies made him a fan favorite, and his memorable calls will be remembered for years to come.

The cause of Frazier’s passing was not disclosed, but it was reported that he had been battling an undisclosed illness and passed away earlier in the day in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The news of his passing was met with an outpouring of condolences from the baseball community and Rockies fans alike.

In a season where the Rockies have struggled on the field, the loss of George Frazier serves as a reminder of the team’s rich history and the beloved figures that have contributed to it. Frazier’s legacy will live on in the hearts of Rockies fans and all who knew him, and he will be greatly missed.

