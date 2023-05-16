Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Rugby Player Billy Guyton Dies at Age 33

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Shocking News of Billy Guyton’s Passing

The rugby community is mourning the loss of Billy Guyton, a beloved former Blues and Tasman halfback rugby player who passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023. He was only 33 years old at the time of his death.

Cause of Death

According to reports, Guyton’s death was confirmed by the Tasman Rugby Union, where he served as a coach for the FPC Mako Team. The Union released a statement expressing their sadness and devastation:

“It is very sad news to hear of the passing of Billy Guyton, mentioned as 52 game Mako player, and recent coach of our FPC Mako Team.”

Although the exact cause of his passing has not been confirmed, some reports have suggested that Guyton had retired from playing in 2018 due to concussion symptoms. His loved ones are understandably mourning his loss during this difficult time.

A Much-Loved Member of the Rugby Community

Guyton was widely regarded as a much-loved member of the rugby community. He had played for the Māori All Blacks, Tasman, and North Otago during his career, and had a positive impact on those he played alongside and coached.

As a coach, he had been a significant contributor to the development of women’s rugby in the Tasman region. His loss has devastated those who knew him, and many fans have taken to social media to express their condolences.

In Conclusion

The news of Billy Guyton’s passing has shocked and saddened the rugby community. Although the exact cause of his death has not been confirmed, many are mourning the loss of a beloved player and coach who had a positive impact on those around him.

Our thoughts are with Guyton’s loved ones during this difficult time, and we hope that they find comfort in the outpouring of love and support from the rugby community.

