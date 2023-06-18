Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Saudi Expat Passes Away in Hometown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Saudi Expatriate Dies: Subrahim Passes Away in Native Village

Subrahim, a Saudi Arabian expatriate who returned to his native village in Kerala, India, has passed away at the age of 52. He had been an electrician in Khamis Mushait for many years before returning to his hometown.

Life in Khamis Mushait

Subrahim had spent a significant portion of his life in Khamis Mushait, a city in the southern region of Saudi Arabia. He worked as an electrician for many years and had become a well-known figure in the community. He was respected for his hard work and dedication to his job, which earned him a good reputation among his colleagues and clients.

During his time in Khamis Mushait, Subrahim had also built strong relationships with his neighbors and friends. He was known for his friendly personality and willingness to help others in need. His family had settled down in the city, and he had made a home there.

Return to Hometown

After spending many years in Saudi Arabia, Subrahim decided to return to his native village in Kerala. He wanted to spend the rest of his life with his family and friends in the place where he had grown up.

Upon his return to India, Subrahim settled down with his wife Asifath and their daughter Hib. He also had two brothers, Abu Bakkar Siddique and Muhammad Riyas, who lived with him in his hometown.

Passing Away

Unfortunately, Subrahim’s time in his hometown was cut short. He passed away due to an illness, leaving behind his wife, daughter, and two brothers. His death was a shock to the community, as he had been a well-loved figure in the village.

Many people who knew Subrahim expressed their sadness at his passing. They remembered him as a kind and generous person who had always been willing to help others. His contributions to his community and his profession were also noted, and he was mourned by many.

Legacy

Subrahim’s passing was a loss for his family and community. However, his legacy will live on through the memories of those who knew him and the impact he had on their lives. He was a reminder of the importance of hard work, dedication, and kindness, and his presence will be missed by many.

Saudi expatriate Global Malayali Gulf news Deceased foreign worker Overseas worker death

News Source : മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

Source Link :സൗദി മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ അന്തരിച്ചു – Former Saudi expatriate died | Gulf | Global Malayali/