Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former School Board Director Charles Hoff Dies at 83

Former Federal Way School Board Director Charles “Charlie” Hoff Passes Away at 83

The former Federal Way School Board director, Charles “Charlie” Hoff, passed away on April 27 after a short battle with liver cancer. He was 83 years old. Hoff was a passionate advocate for quality education in the community, particularly focused on helping students chart their post-high school career through mentoring and scholarships, and was known for being an assertive voice on the school board and in the community, never shying away from vigorous debate over how best to serve students.

A Passionate Advocate for Education

Hoff had many interests, including flight, sailing, history, engineering, and skating, to name a few, according to his wife of 55 years, Marilyn Hoff. He was a curious, tinkering soul with high expectations of others, as demonstrated by his response when their then-16-year-old daughter, Valerie, asked him to send her to driver’s ed. Hoff told her that before he would allow her to attend, she would need to totally disassemble their lawnmower, identify each part, and explain its function to him.

He hosted monthly college information sessions where students and parents could learn about colleges, scholarships, and programs in the arts, sciences, and other fields. Hoff previously worked as a college career counselor at an East Coast private school, granting him insight into what college and university admissions officers want from students. Hoff’s deep knowledge of schools and programs allowed him to connect students with the programs that were just right for them.

Hoff worked tirelessly to secure hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships and grants for students to various colleges, usually from those colleges to reduce student expenses. He helped Kristina Kolibab, the assistant production manager for Zip Car in Boston, obtain a $250,000 scholarship and get accepted to Clarkson University in New York.

“It’s very satisfying work,” Hoff told The Mirror in 2015. “I like to see kids get something out of education because education has done wonders for me and helped me lead an interesting life. I like to see that others have similar opportunities.”

A Life Dedicated to Education

Hoff played a significant role in bringing schools and programs like the Federal Way Public Academy and the Cambridge Program to the school district, according to longtime family friend Mark Bofenkamp. Born on March 31, 1940, in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, Hoff earned a bachelor’s degree in earth science from Penn State University. He taught in Pennsylvania, worked as a flight instructor for Pan American Airlines and Boeing, and worked as the assistant superintendent of schools in Mifflin County.

Charles met his wife, Marilyn, in that superintendent role in October 1967. She was a teacher at one of the district schools in Mifflin County. The two married in 1968. Hoff taught earth science as the business manager at the Nichols School in Grand Island, New York, after the birth of their first son, Sherman. Hoff was also a skilled skater with a bronze medal from the Ice Dancing Competition in the Middle Atlantics and taught his family to skate around that time.

Hoff moved west with his family in 1976, taking a job as the business manager of the Cate School in Carpinteria, California, and managing a landscape maintenance company. He became a flight instructor at Boeing in 1979 and developed a love of sailing and hiking with his family. Hoff also found a love for narrowboating and traveled with friends through the Chunnel to Paris and on to the Canal de Midi in 2002.

Hoff dedicated the final two decades of his life to helping students carve out college opportunities through scholarships and endowment funding. During his time on the Federal Way School Board, from 2000 through 2007, Hoff’s perspective on education earned him supporters as well as plenty of critics. Hoff fought for school choice and critiqued the school district for the quality of education students received and how new school buildings were proposed.

A Controversial Figure in the Community

In 2012, Hoff wrote in strong opposition to the proposed $60 million tax levy to replace the dilapidated Federal Way High School, arguing in an opposition statement in the King County voter’s guide that the school’s graduates were underperforming and that the district had refused to show how it would change to improve this situation. While the building itself was obviously beyond repair, he wrote to The Mirror, the district had an opportunity to develop a new learning facility that would better lead students to higher education and well-paying vocational jobs.

Voters rejected the levy that February, but ultimately passed it in November with 60% of the vote. Hoff’s perspective was not always shared by everyone, but he was “no armchair quarterback” when it came to education, said Bofenkamp. “Yes, people who knew him knew he was outspoken,” Bofenkamp recalled in an email. “He’d definitely say what was on his mind.”

A Life Well-Lived

Hoff is survived by his wife, Marilyn, son Sherman (daughter-in-law Lana), and daughter, Valerie Eattimo, and four grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held in June. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center or Federal Way Public Academy.

