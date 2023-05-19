Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Scottsdale Mayor and SRP President Passes Away at 94

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

William “Bill” Schrader: A Public Servant and Volunteer in Scottsdale

William “Bill” Schrader is a well-respected public servant and volunteer in Scottsdale, Arizona. He has been an active member of the community for many years, dedicating his time and resources to various causes and initiatives that benefit the city and its residents. In this article, we will explore Bill Schrader’s background, his contributions to Scottsdale, and the impact of his volunteer work.

Background and Career

Bill Schrader was born and raised in Scottsdale, Arizona. He attended local schools and graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in public administration. After college, he began his career in public service, working for the City of Scottsdale in various roles, including parks and recreation director, community services director, and city manager.

During his tenure as city manager, Bill Schrader oversaw numerous projects and initiatives that helped to shape Scottsdale into the vibrant community it is today. He worked on the development of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, a 30,000-acre natural area that is now one of the city’s most popular attractions. He also played a key role in the renovation of the Scottsdale Civic Center, a cultural hub that features a performing arts center, a museum, and a library.

Volunteer Work and Contributions

Even after retiring from his career in public service, Bill Schrader remained committed to serving his community. He has volunteered with numerous organizations and initiatives that benefit Scottsdale and its residents. One of his most notable contributions has been his work with the Scottsdale Charros, a nonprofit organization that supports education, youth sports, and other community programs.

As a longtime member of the Scottsdale Charros, Bill Schrader has been a driving force behind many of the organization’s initiatives. He has played a key role in the development of the Charros’ scholarship program, which provides financial assistance to local students who are pursuing higher education. He has also been involved in the organization’s support of youth sports programs, including Little League baseball and softball.

In addition to his work with the Scottsdale Charros, Bill Schrader has been involved in numerous other community initiatives. He has served on the board of directors for the Scottsdale Healthcare Foundation, which supports healthcare services and programs in the city. He has also been a member of the Scottsdale Rotary Club, which is committed to promoting community service and international goodwill.

Impact of Volunteer Work

Bill Schrader’s volunteer work has had a significant impact on the Scottsdale community. Through his involvement with the Scottsdale Charros, he has helped to provide educational opportunities and support for young people in the city. His work with the Scottsdale Healthcare Foundation has helped to improve healthcare services and access for residents. And his involvement with the Scottsdale Rotary Club has helped to promote community service and international understanding.

Overall, Bill Schrader’s dedication to public service and volunteerism has helped to make Scottsdale a better place to live, work, and play. His contributions will continue to be felt for years to come, and his legacy of community service will inspire others to get involved and make a difference in their own communities.

Conclusion

In conclusion, William “Bill” Schrader is a public servant and volunteer who has made significant contributions to the Scottsdale community. Through his career in public service and his work with various organizations and initiatives, he has helped to shape the city and improve the lives of its residents. His dedication to community service and volunteerism is an inspiration to others, and his legacy will continue to have a positive impact on Scottsdale for generations to come.

News Source : Erin Edgemon

Source Link :Former SRP president, Scottsdale mayor dies at 94/