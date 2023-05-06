Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former SCV Man of the Year Samuel X. Garcia Passes at 101

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former SCV Man of the Year, Samuel X. Garcia, Dies at 101

A former 1983 Santa Clarita Valley Man of the Year and business leader, Samuel X. Garcia, passed away on Monday at the venerable age of 101. Garcia was born in Puerto Rico and later went on to work for HR Textron for 17 years as president and chair. He was a champion of youth, according to Jim Ventress, former head of the boys/girls club.

A Life Dedicated to Community Service

Garcia’s dedication to improving the Santa Clarita Valley was evident throughout his life. He worked tirelessly to make the community a better place, especially for young people. “Probably the biggest thing I saw him do for us was probably the building at Newhall park. He was one of the campaign chair people and raised over 2 million dollars,” said Ventress.

Garcia’s commitment to community service was not limited to fundraising. He volunteered his time and resources to various organizations and events, including the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital Foundation, and the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

A Successful Career in Business

Garcia’s success in business was also noteworthy. He worked his way up the ranks at a company in Burbank after serving in World War II. The company was eventually acquired by Ledeen Manufacturing, which was later acquired by HR Textron. Garcia became president and chair of HR Textron, which eventually merged with Woodward HRT and became Woodward.

Despite his success in the business world, Garcia never lost sight of his commitment to community service. He was an incredibly kind man who loved the Santa Clarita Valley and dedicated his life to making it a better place. Barbara Cochran, who was SCV Woman of the Year with Garcia, described him as a kind and loving man who always volunteered to help others.

Remembering Samuel X. Garcia

Garcia’s passing is a loss for the Santa Clarita Valley community. He will be remembered for his dedication to community service and his commitment to improving the lives of young people. His legacy will live on through the organizations and events he supported throughout his life.

