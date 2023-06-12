Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Senator Biazon dies at 88

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Senator Rodolfo Biazon, a decorated soldier and statesman, passed away on June 12, 2023, at the age of 88. Biazon was a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy and served as the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines before being elected to the Senate in 1992. He was re-elected in 1998 and served until 2004.

Biazon was known for his patriotism, courage, and dedication to public service. He was a staunch advocate of democracy, human rights, and national security. He played a key role in the peace negotiations with the Moro National Liberation Front and was instrumental in modernizing the AFP.

Biazon’s passing was a great loss to the nation, especially to his family, friends, colleagues, and admirers. His legacy of excellence, integrity, and selflessness will continue to inspire generations to come.

According to Biazon’s son, Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon, the former senator was diagnosed with lung cancer in July 2022 and underwent the appropriate treatment. However, he caught pneumonia twice this year, and the second bout was more serious than the first, which further weakened his lungs.

Despite his illness, Biazon fought his last battle with courage and dignity, like a true Marine. He spent his last moments with his family intimately and peacefully, surrounded by their love and care.

Biazon’s passing was especially poignant as it coincided with Independence Day, a day that celebrates the freedom and democracy that he dedicated his life to defending. His service to the nation will always be remembered and honored, and his spirit will continue to inspire and guide us in our quest for a better Philippines.

Biazon’s passing is a reminder that we should never take our freedom and democracy for granted. We owe it to the brave men and women like Biazon who sacrificed their lives to defend our country and uphold our values to cherish and protect our hard-won liberties.

Biazon’s passing is also a call to action for our leaders and citizens to work together to address the challenges facing our nation, such as poverty, inequality, corruption, and external threats. We need to continue Biazon’s legacy of service, integrity, and patriotism to build a stronger, more prosperous, and more secure Philippines.

Biazon’s passing is a time to mourn, but also a time to celebrate his life and achievements. He was a remarkable man who lived a remarkable life, and his contributions to our nation will always be remembered and cherished. Rest in peace, Senator Rodolfo Biazon, and thank you for your service to our country.

News Source : Head Topics

Source Link :Ex-senator Rodolfo Biazon passes away at 88/