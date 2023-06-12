Dead – Death – Obituary News : Former Senator Biazon passes at 88

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Independence Day, the Philippines lost a true hero and advocate for democracy with the passing of former Senator Rodolfo Biazon. Biazon was the first graduate of the Philippine Military Academy to be elected to the Senate in 1992, paving the way for future military alumni to serve in the legislative branch.

Born into poverty in Batac, Ilocos Norte in 1935, Biazon’s early life was marked by his family’s struggle to make ends meet. Despite this, he remained determined to get an education and became a first-grade student at the age of 11. His father’s early death left the family to fend for themselves, and Biazon had to work to help support them while also pursuing his studies.

After graduating from the Philippine Military Academy in 1956, Biazon served in various capacities in the military before retiring with the rank of Brigadier General in 1990. His dedication to serving his country did not end there, however, as he then entered politics and became a strong advocate for the welfare of soldiers and low-cost housing for the poor.

During his time in the Senate, Biazon authored several landmark pieces of legislation, including the Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Act and the Rent Control Act. He also served as Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security and was a member of various other committees, including those on Housing and Urban Development, Education, and Health.

Biazon’s commitment to public service was also evident during his tenure as Muntinlupa Congressman from 2010 to 2016. He continued to champion the cause of the poor and the marginalized, and his efforts led to the creation of the Muntinlupa City Technical Institute, which provides vocational training to residents of the city.

The passing of Biazon is a great loss to the Philippines and to the cause of democracy and freedom. He dedicated his life to serving his country and his fellow Filipinos, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

As we celebrate Independence Day, let us remember the sacrifices of heroes like Biazon who fought for our freedom and democracy. Let us honor their memory by continuing to work towards a better Philippines, one that is truly free and democratic, and that serves the needs of all its citizens, especially the poor and the marginalized.

